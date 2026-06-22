Business leaders back Holness' efficiency vision

WESTERN BUREAU:

Business leaders in western Jamaica have endorsed a call by Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness for a national culture of efficiency, saying productivity and accountability are critical to Jamaica's long-term prosperity.

Addressing the approximately 1,000 delegates at the opening ceremony of the just-concluded 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, Holness argued that Jamaica's future prosperity will depend as much on its culture and values as on its natural resources.

According to Holness, efficiency should be viewed as a national asset capable of generating wealth in the same way as tourism, bauxite and other traditional economic drivers.

"We are therefore fighting a battle here of culture, and we are going to need your help in guiding the conversations about the changes that are needed at every level of the society to become a more efficient player on the global stage," he said.

Holness said Jamaicans living overseas have witnessed firsthand how efficiency contributes to the success of developed countries and, therefore, can help influence similar changes here in Jamaica.

"You have experienced this. You understand when I say efficiency is a resource, like oil, like bauxite, like tourism," he said.

Holness also maintained that Jamaica must align its business practices and social attitudes with the ambition that has made the country globally respected in other fields.

"We are the fastest people in the world, so we need the cultural revolution in the way in which we do business, so that we can match the speed on the track with the speed on doing business. We must become the fastest economy and society in the world to do business," he said.

Holness also called for a reassessment of national values, urging Jamaicans to move away from attitudes rooted in dependency and embrace a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and personal responsibility.

"Our value system must change. We must move from seeing work and service as servitude," he said.

"We must move from victimhood to agency. We must believe that we have it in ourselves to take charge of our destiny and chart our course and achieve for ourselves."

In responding to Holness’ sentiments, Cosmond Jackson, first vice-president of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said efficiency is vital to economic growth and competitiveness and welcomed the Government's focus on improving productivity and accountability.

"We embrace the prime minister's efficiency policy because we believe that efficiency is extremely important to the growth and development of our economy," Jackson told The Gleaner on Friday.

"Greater efficiency can improve productivity, reduce delays, and make Jamaica a more attractive place to do business."

However, Jackson warned that the pursuit of efficiency must be accompanied by measures to protect workers and equip them with the skills needed in an evolving economy.

"The caveat we would have is ensuring that employment opportunities are not jeopardised for residents who may not have the technical exposure or skills required in a rapidly changing environment," he said.

"Sometimes organisations move towards robotics, automation and full mechanisation in the pursuit of efficiency, but this can result in people losing their jobs. That is our primary concern.

“While we fully support measures aimed at improving efficiency and accountability, there must also be investments in training, reskilling and workforce development to ensure that no one is left behind."

Damian Salmon, the president of the Negril Chamber of Commerce, also endorsed Holness' vision, arguing that Jamaica stands to benefit significantly from more efficient government systems and reduced bureaucracy.

"I think we all recognise that there is significant room for Jamaica to improve efficiency in the way the government operates, and there are tremendous opportunities to achieve that," Salmon said.

According to Salmon, greater efficiency can help reduce administrative costs and free up resources for national development priorities.

"I fully support efforts to increase efficiency because, when government systems operate more effectively, it helps to reduce the costs associated with bureaucracy and administrative processes. This can result in savings for the country and allow more resources to be directed towards critical areas, such as infrastructure, education, healthcare and economic development," he said.

Salmon added that a more efficient public sector would improve service delivery, strengthen investor confidence, and create a stronger environment for business growth.

Jackson and Salmon both agreed that Jamaica's quest for higher levels of productivity and competitiveness must be balanced with investments in human capital, ensuring that workers are prepared to participate in a more innovative and technology-driven economy. albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com