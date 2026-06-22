Parents urged to beware of child safety risks during summer

As the summer holidays begin and children spend more time online and away from direct supervision, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is raising concerns about the growing risks facing minors.

The CPFSA’s concerns follow two recent cases in St Thomas and St Elizabeth that have reignited discussion about child safety in both physical and digital spaces.

The agency is urging parents and guardians to be more vigilant as children spend more time at home, often with increased and unsupervised access to social media and other online platforms.

"We are urging parents and guardians to take a more active role in monitoring their children's online activities, especially as they head into the summer break and may be spending more time at home with greater access to the Internet. Know who your children are communicating with, check the apps and platforms that they use, and set parental controls where possible," the CPFSA said in a statement.

The agency also encouraged parents to pay close attention to behavioural changes, including sudden secrecy, unexplained gifts, and unfamiliar friendships.

"Children who are left unsupervised online can become easy targets for predators, traffickers, and persons who may otherwise seek to exploit them. Prioritising our children's safety must extend beyond the physical world and reach into the digital space," the agency added.

Recognising the growing challenges facing children in an increasingly digital world, the CPFSA has intensified its prevention efforts through Pickney Sense, a child-protection television series that teaches youngsters how to recognise warning signs, identify trusted adults, and respond when faced with unsafe situations. The initiative reflects the agency's belief that child protection is not only about responding to abuse after it occurs, but also empowering children and families to prevent it, the agency explained.

In the St Thomas case, two Westmoreland men were taken into custody following an incident involving a 14-year-old girl in Morant Bay two weeks ago.

According to investigators, the teenager had been communicating online with one of the accused for an extended period before arrangements were made for them to meet in person. The police allege that the men travelled to St Thomas and accompanied the girl to a premises in Morant Lane, Morant Bay.

The matter came to the attention of law-enforcement personnel during an operational check conducted by members of the St Thomas Operational Support Team (OST). The child's parent was subsequently contacted, and a report was made to the police.

The teenager was later taken to hospital for medical attention and examination.

Both men remain in police custody.

One is being investigated in relation to allegations involving a person under the age of 16, while the other has been implicated in connection with the matter. The St Thomas Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) is assisting with the investigation.

Meanwhile, in St Elizabeth, a 29-year-old construction worker from Burnt Savannah district has been charged following an investigation into allegations involving a 15-year-old girl.

The accused faces five counts of sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years old, as well as charges of sexual touching of a child, possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Police reported that the complainant was residing with family members, including the accused, when the alleged incidents occurred between December 2025 and June 2026.

Investigators say evidence gathered during the probe led to the man's arrest following a targeted operation at his home. He was subsequently interviewed and formally charged.

The CPFSA is urging parents and guardians to maintain open communication with their children, monitor their online interactions and whereabouts, and take proactive steps to ensure their safety throughout the summer period.

Both matters remain under investigation.

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com