‘Abject Nonsense’: Samuda rejects claims Opposition areas are being overlooked for water projects

Minister of Water Matthew Samuda has rejected claims by Opposition Spokesman on Water and Special Projects Ian Hayles that communities represented by the parliamentary opposition are being excluded from the distribution of water projects.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday, Samuda said Hayles' assertion was “abject nonsense” that could be easily disproved.

“I can’t imagine how such a ludicrous statement could be made when $11 billion is already being spent and three of the constituencies that will benefit the most are indeed being held by the Opposition. It’s nonsense and it should be rebuffed as such,” Samuda said.

He was referring to the Western Parishes Water Supply and Resilience Project, a capital expenditure project that will focus on upgrading ageing pipeline infrastructure, specifically along the corridors between Martha Brae and Leader Avenue, Montego Bay, and from Lucea to Negril.

He pointed out that the pipeline will run through Eastern Hanover, Western Hanover and Western Westmoreland, all represented by People's National Party (PNP) Members of Parliament.

Further, he said Jamaica will this year go to market for $5 billion in contracting services for projects that include the areas of Hog Water Vale and Jordan Run.

He said the water system will serve all of Central St Mary and South East St Mary, which are currently represented by Opposition Members of Parliament.

“We will also, under that project, be doing work in Mason Hall, Albert Town and Ulster Spring in Southern Trelawny,” he said.

“We will also be developing a major project in Union Balaclava in North East St Elizabeth, which is also represented by the Opposition. We’ll be developing the Port Morant and Airy Castle water systems in Eastern St Thomas, which is not represented by the Government of the day. And we’ll be developing the Green Park water system, which connects North West, North East and, yes, South East St Ann, the only constituency that has never been represented by this current administration.”

He added: “Yes, we are developing a lot of water systems, but the projects are being shared equally.”

During his sectoral presentation in Parliament on Tuesday, Hayles pointed to 34 water projects listed by Samuda during his contribution to the debate, arguing that most were being undertaken in communities represented by Jamaica Labour Party Members of Parliament.

“So my question, Madam Speaker, is simply this: do only constituencies with Jamaica Labour Party supporters need expanded access to water? Minister, I put it to you that Jamaicans who voted for PNP Members of Parliament also need access to water,” he said.

He further called for a transparent system to identify projects for the expansion of water access and asked that updates be published every quarter.

“Without this, we will be unable to know whether meaningful progress is being made. In addition, I believe that the country needs a master plan outlining how water access will be expanded,” he said.

- Sashana Small

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