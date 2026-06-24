Elderly St Catherine landlord pleads guilty to assault of tenant during dispute

An 84-year-old St Catherine landlord on Tuesday pleaded guilty in court to assault for throwing hot water on his tenant during a dispute.

Albert Thomas, of Spanish Town, appeared before Acting Senior Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle.

During the proceedings, Thomas admitted to the act, telling the court: "Your Honour, he threw dirty water on me about a week before, so I heated the water and threw it on him."

The matter was postponed until July 21 for a social enquiry report to be prepared ahead of sentencing.

Nelson-Gayle expressed concern about Thomas' physical condition.

She also instructed family members to ensure funds are available when he returns to court.

"I realise that the complainant is seeking $800,000, but the medical report does not support that. The complainant suffered pain and will need compensation, so that must be available when you next appear," the judge said.

Allegations are that on April 21, the complainant was at home when a disagreement developed between him and Thomas.

During the dispute, Thomas threw hot water on the man, burning his right hand and leg.

The complainant was taken to hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

Following investigations, the police charged Thomas with assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is expected to return to court on July 21 for sentencing.

- Rasbert Turner

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