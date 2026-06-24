Over 2,200 hurricane-hit homes wired under $1B JSIF energy project

Just over 2,200 households in hurricane-affected communities have been wired for electricity under the National Energy Poverty Reduction Project (NEPRP), a $1 billion Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) initiative supporting recovery and expanding energy access.

Of these, more than 500 households have already been connected to the grid, with the remaining beneficiaries scheduled to come on stream in phases.

Speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, NEPRP Project Manager, Dane McLean, explained that the programme, being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, initially focused exclusively on supporting vulnerable communities through electrification.

He added that the initiative was later expanded to meet the needs of residents affected by Hurricane Melissa.

McLean noted that since Hurricane Melissa struck in October last year, electrical wiring has been completed in homes across communities in Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth, and Hanover.

“St. Elizabeth has recorded the highest number of beneficiaries, to date, with more than 1,200 homes wired… and those households are now receiving electrification under the project,” he said.

McLean explained that many of the households targeted under the initiative had suffered damage to their electrical infrastructure during the hurricane and required assistance to safely reconnect to the grid.

To facilitate implementation, JSIF establishes temporary community offices where residents can register for services and receive support from project partners, including the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS).

“We bring the JPS on board and communities are able to come in on location within their communities, where they are able to sign up for the services,” the Project Manager said.

Once registered, households receive electrical wiring through contracted teams and are provided with a starter system that includes two lights, two electrical outlets, and the required

Government Electrical Regulator (GER) certification, which enables immediate connection to the national grid by JPS.

The National Energy Poverty Reduction Project aims to expand access to safe, reliable electricity for vulnerable Jamaicans while advancing recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

- JIS News

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