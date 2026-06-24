Post offices remain anchor for services in Portland communities

For residents of Portland — particularly the elderly and those without reliable access to digital tools — the post office remains a vital link: to government services, to financial transactions, and to family members at home and abroad.

A visit by The Gleaner to several post offices across the northeastern parish found a steady stream of users relying on the facilities for everyday needs — from paying bills and collecting overseas mail to accessing government benefits and sending packages.

In Buff Bay, one of the parish’s main towns, foot traffic remains consistent. Staff say the location serves as many as 100 residents daily.

“Yes, we have people coming in each day to access bill payment, collect monthly bills, send letters overseas, receive letters from overseas, and send and collect letters locally,” said Richard Tucker, a team leader at the Buff Bay Post Office.

Despite advances in technology, Tucker maintains that the role of the post office remains significant. Beyond traditional mail services, many residents now use Zip Mail, a secure next-business-day courier service offered by Jamaica Post.

“They also come in for that service,” he noted, pointing to how the post office has adapted to modern demands while retaining its core functions.

The same pattern was evident in Port Antonio, the parish capital, where residents were seen collecting utility bills, accessing Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) benefits, and mailing items locally and overseas. Others purchased stamps for National Insurance purposes or sent goods to relatives abroad.

For many older residents, the post office is not simply a convenience; it is a necessity.

Cynthia Bell, 75, of Bryan’s Bay, said she depends heavily on the service.

“Me nuh know nothing about computer. Mi can barely use phone, so you can imagine mi fighting di computer. So I visit the post office almost every other week, and mi caan afford fi dem shut it down. Old people like me and others a go suffer,” Bell said.

Seventy-three-year-old Addassa Myers expressed similar concerns.

“A poor, old woman like me nuh know nothing about computer. So all dem email and online Internet business is not for me. So I visit the post office almost every other week, and mi nuh waan dem shut it down. Old people like me a go suffer,” Myers said.

Another elderly resident, Joslyn Estarine, 74, of Fairy Hill, echoed the sentiment.

“Mi barely can answer fi mi phone, much less fi go send email pon computer. No sah, mi caan manage dat now. My brain too old fi learn dem things deh,” he said.

While many declined to speak on record, a number of residents agreed that post offices remain indispensable, especially for elderly people who are less comfortable with digital platforms.

Across Portland, other post offices — including those in Hope Bay, Skebo, Swift River and Fruitful Vale in the west, and Priestman’s River, Windsor Forest, Long Bay and Manchioneal in the east — continue to operate steadily. Most are reported to be in good condition despite the passage of Hurricane Melissa last October.

At the national level, efforts are under way to modernise the postal network. In March, Dr Warren Vernon, executive director of the National Identification and Registration Authority, said 23 post offices are being upgraded to improve service delivery and integrate civil registration services.

According to Dr Vernon, upgrades in Montego Bay are about 70 per cent complete, while Mandeville has reached approximately 80 per cent. Work is also advanced in Spaldings and Ocho Rios, both nearing completion.

“They are pretty advanced in doing similar works for the integration of civil registration services,” Dr Vernon said.

Construction is also under way in St Ann’s Bay, while in Port Antonio, contracts have been signed and modifications are expected to begin shortly.

The planned upgrades aim to consolidate services such as the registration of births, marriages and deaths into single locations, signalling a shift towards more integrated public service delivery.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com