The name of Brandon Henry, a newly minted medical doctor, reverberated throughout the Main Medical Lecture Theatre at the University Hospital of the West Indies last Thursday as the former Wolmerian collected four awards, including one for achieving the best overall academic results across the UWI campuses in the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) May/June final examinations.

Two of his colleagues, Dr Marc-Anthony Davis and Dr Nethaneel Campbell, who also hail from the school at Heroes Circle in Kingston, were among the top achievers among approximately 80 new doctors who participated in the Pledge and Awards Ceremony for the Class of 2026. As part of the exercise, the new doctors recited the Hippocratic Oath.

The ceremony was characterised by intense celebrations as decibel levels peaked, pot covers clanked and tears flowed freely while proud parents cheered on their children, who had completed an arduous programme tested by a pandemic and, towards the end, buffeted by a Category 5 storm.

For Henry, the journey was not easy as he reflected on five of the most challenging years of his life.

“When I heard my name was announced, everything just came crashing back – the whole five years, the hard work, the sweat, the sleepless nights, the tears, the stress, my Wolmer’s companions. I couldn’t believe that I was the one who topped it after going through all of that. At the end of the day I am grateful and all glory be to God,” he told The Gleaner.

Noting that he could not have successfully completed the MBBS programme without the support of his family and friends, Henry paid tribute to his mother, aunt, grandmother, cousin, uncle and girlfriend, who supported him throughout his journey.

Henry said that in 2021, when he started the degree, he sought support under the Government’s then 50/50 scholarship programme, through which financing was provided for half of the tuition. However, he faced disappointment when the funding was reportedly discontinued.

The young medical practitioner, who obtained a distinction in his final examinations, said he had to find more than $4 million to fund his tuition. However, with overwhelming support from his family, he was able to complete the first year.

From his second year onward, Henry said he received support from several sponsors, including the Danielle Hanson Memorial Scholarship, the Excelerate Energy Scholarship and the CHASE Fund.

As he prepares to begin his internship, Henry said his goal is to become a neurosurgeon, a dream he has had since grade seven at Wolmer’s.

Henry also received a prize for the best overall academic performance in pathology and microbiology at the Mona campus. He received two additional awards for being the top-performing Jamaican student in the MBBS examination.

Davis was elated to receive the Medical Protection Society Prize for the UWI Mona student who demonstrated exemplary academic and professional excellence.

The road to completing the medical course was nothing short of “mountainous”, said Davis, who had to work part-time for a period to help fund his tuition. He, however, expressed gratitude to his parents and family for supporting him financially throughout his academic journey.

Elected president of the Class of 2026 from year one, Davis said it was not easy to balance his academic studies while representing students on a range of issues.

However, he said that “together as a unit with good support from friends to help each other throughout the programme, we were able to achieve a lot”.

With his sights set on becoming an orthopaedic surgeon and general surgeon, Davis is looking forward to his internship, noting that “I am a practical learner and I love using my hands so, for me, there is no other specialty”.

For Campbell, hard work, unswerving dedication, and support from family and friends provided the springboard that propelled him to completing the MBBS programme.

Campbell received the coveted Medical Association of Jamaica Insurance Fund Surgery Prize for achieving the best overall mark in the surgical clerkships covering anaesthesia, emergency medicine, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, ENT, radiology and general surgery.

“I'm simply grateful to God, who has sustained me throughout this journey,” Campbell told The Gleaner, noting that he experienced many highs and a few humbling moments during medical school.

“Among the better memories are being named a Dean's List awardee for my first, second, and fourth years, and the crowning moment of being inducted into the Honour Society for the top GPA in my year group for the 2024–2025 academic year. Achieving these milestones alongside my friends was an incomparable feeling,” he said.

Asked about his future area of specialty, Campbell said: “I am a surgeon by calling. My top considerations are orthopaedic surgery, general surgery, and vascular surgery.”

Campbell expressed gratitude to Jamaica Energy Partners and The Gleaner Company (Media) Ltd, which made valuable contributions to his academic pursuits.

Dr Simonie Parker received two prizes for the best performance in pathology and for achieving the best overall mark in the fourth- and fifth-year obstetrics and gynaecology clerkships.

The doctor who achieved the best overall mark in the fifth-year paediatric clerkship was Dr Monique Watts, while Dr Jahvaine Currie was awarded for the best overall mark in the clerkships in medicine and therapeutics.

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