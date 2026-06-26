Fatal police shooting in Quarry Hill, Spanish Town, INDECOM investigating

A man was fatally shot by the police during an alleged shoot-out in the community of Quarry Hill in Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning.

The police reported that a Taurus pistol fitted with a magazine containing three 9mm cartridges was seized.

The deceased has been identified by the alias ‘Ren’, of Quarry Hill.

The police report about 5:30 a.m., members of the St Catherine North Proactive Investigation Unit and the Area Fugitive Apprehension Team went into the community in search of gunmen, including the suspect.

According to the police, upon reaching a section of the community, cops observed two men jump over a fence at the rear of a premises.

The men were accosted and allegedly opened fire at the police.

The police say the cops took evasive action and returned fire as the men continued shooting at them.

When the shooting subsided, one man was found suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The fatal shooting is being probed by the Independent Commission of Investigation.

- Rasbert Turner

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