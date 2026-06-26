FID secures forfeiture of over J$2 million in two court cases

The Financial Investigations Division (FID) is reporting that it has secured orders for the forfeiture of more than J$2 million in cash, along with Canadian and United States currency, under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) in two separate court cases this week.

In St Ann, the court ordered the forfeiture of J$1,211,700, CAD$1,800, and US$5 connected to defendant Demoy Campbell, along with J$635,000 linked to co-accused Joshua Campbell.

The court also awarded legal costs.

The division, in a statement on Friday, said the case stemmed from a police operation in St Ann in July 2024, during which members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's St Ann's Bay Proactive Investigation Unit reportedly found J$635,000 in a bag in Joshua Campbell's possession.

According to the FID, the two men gave conflicting explanations about the source of the money.

Subsequent enquiries led investigators to a residence in Discovery Bay, where additional Jamaican, Canadian, and United States currency was found.

Investigators later applied for forfeiture after the men were unable to provide satisfactory evidence that the funds had been lawfully obtained.

In the other matter, the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court Civil Division on Tuesday, June 23, ordered the forfeiture of J$251,500, along with all accrued interest, to the Crown in a case against Peter Manning Jnr.

The FID said that the matter arose from an April 2024 operation along Spanish Town Road in Kingston, where members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division (FNID), acting on intelligence, stopped and searched a motor vehicle.

Officers reportedly found cash in a bag inside the vehicle.

Although no contraband was discovered during the search, Manning was unable to account for the money at the time.

The FID said Manning later provided a sworn statement indicating that the cash was intended to purchase marijuana.

That disclosure led investigators to search his residence, where a quantity of marijuana was reportedly found concealed in various sections of the house.

The cash was subsequently seized under POCA, and Manning later consented to it being treated as proceeds of criminal activity, paving the way for the forfeiture order.

Commenting on the rulings, Principal Director of Financial Crimes Investigations at the FID, Keith Darien, said the decisions demonstrate the effectiveness of financial investigations and the country's asset recovery framework.

"These outcomes demonstrate the value of careful financial investigation and strong collaboration among law enforcement partners. As the designated Assets Recovery Agency under POCA, the FID remains committed to ensuring that funds connected to unlawful conduct can be pursued lawfully through the courts. Asset recovery is an important part of protecting the public interest and reinforcing the principle that crime must not pay," Darien said.

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