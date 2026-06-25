Graduation fanfare for resilient Adrianna

Western Bureau:

Four years after a devastating fire at her then Westmoreland home killed her twin brothers and left her with life-threatening burns, 16-year-old Adrianna Laing was among the proud graduating class at the Maggotty High School, in St Elizabeth, yesterday.

Laing, whose remarkable survival and recovery journey, which included multiple overseas trips for treatment, captured national attention, was among the 128 students who graduated. She successfully completed the Human Ecology programme, the area in which she specialised.

Speaking with The Gleaner, Laing, who now resides in St Elizabeth, said that despite her challenges, she feels inspired and is encouraging people who sometimes feel overwhelmed by challenges to seek to stay positive and seek help. “I would tell them [that] despite what they have gone through, they should always keep their head up. Don't listen to anyone (negative people) because that will literally bring them down. If they feel overwhelmed, they can always get a book and write about what or how they are feeling and read a Bible,” said Laing.

Having completed her educational journey with Maggotty High School, Laing, who is planning to pursue a career in the medical field, is looking forward to continuing her education and working with children in the future. “I will try to find a university to go to and start my studies in paediatric nursing because I want to work with children,” said Laing, whose courage in the immediate aftermath of the life-changing fire earned her much national admiration.

In recognition of her resilience and her refusal to be held back by her devastating injuries, which required multiple surgeries, Laing got a standing ovation from the audience and was showered with gifts and words of encouragement.

The theme of the graduation, ‘Experience Excellence, Rising Above the Storm, Ready for Tomorrow’, all but mirrored Adrianna’s trials, tribulation, and her relentless bid to live as normal a life as possible. Sean Graham, the principal at Maggotty High School, praised Adrianna’s courage and never-say-die attitude, which allowed her to complete her time at the school with her head held high, describing it as an inspiration and a testament to the human spirit.

“I am really delighted and happy. She is an inspiration to what we can achieve and the human spirit can do,” said Graham, who noted that the school and various foundations provided support for her efforts.

“We were wondering if she would come back, and the fact that she came back, and I want to congratulate the school staff members and students, how they treated her when she came back,” said Graham. “It was such an amazing thing to see the school coming together as a family to support her.”

In referencing life after her life-changing experience, Laing hopes that the love and support she got at Maggotty will follow her as she continues her journey. “I feel very excited to graduate from Maggotty High School. It was a great experience despite what I've been through,” said Laing. “My friends, teachers, and other members were behind me, helped and believed in me.”

Having endured 28 surgeries, months of rehabilitation and the loss of a leg, there is no question that Laing is a fighter whose fight is not all her own as she is also seeking to do well for her brothers Jayden

and Jorden, who never made it out of the 2022 blaze that destroyed her then home in Springfield, Westmoreland.

ashley.anguin@gleanerjm.com

Ashley Anguin/Photographer

Dg-Adrianna Graduation 1 - Keyon Samuels (left), the vice principal at Maggotty High School, presents Adrianna Laing with her school leaving certificate during the school’s graduation.

Dg-Adrianna Graduation 2 - Sean Graham, principal of Maggotty High School (left) and Adrianna Laing poses with her school leaving certificate.