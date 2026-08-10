UHWI expands specialist services, boosting access to advanced patient care

Patients at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) are expected to benefit from faster diagnoses, expanded access to specialist treatment and enhanced critical care services following a major expansion of the hospital’s clinical capabilities and healthcare workforce.

The initiative, which forms part of UHWI’s wider transformation programme, includes the introduction of new cardiac and stroke services, enhanced diagnostic technologies, expanded critical care facilities, advanced surgical interventions and more than 30 clinical technology upgrades. Hospital officials say the improvements are designed to strengthen UHWI’s ability to provide specialised care to patients in Jamaica and across the Caribbean.

Among the most significant developments is a major expansion of cardiac care services. The UHWI has introduced advanced cardiac imaging technologies, established a dedicated cardiac and stroke catheterisation laboratory and interventional suite, and launched a minimally invasive cardiac valve programme. The hospital has also implemented a stroke thrombectomy programme, significantly improving its capacity to treat patients suffering acute strokes and further cementing its role as a national referral centre for specialised healthcare.

The hospital has also enhanced its diagnostic and critical care capabilities through the acquisition of new technologies aimed at improving the speed and accuracy of diagnoses, while supporting more specialised treatment options. Upgrades to the Special Care Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) have strengthened services for newborns and infants, reflecting UHWI’s commitment to delivering high-quality care across all stages of life.

Substantial investment

Supporting the expanded range of services has been a substantial investment in staffing, with the hospital significantly increasing its complement of healthcare professionals to meet growing patient demand.

Approved medical posts have risen from 407 in March 2023 to 691, while the nursing establishment has grown from 468 positions during the 2021-2022 period to 832, with current staffing levels nearing 900 nurses. Hospital officials say the increased workforce has been critical to expanding access to specialist services, while maintaining quality patient care.

Dr Carl Bruce, UHWI’s medical chief of staff, said the transformation programme is focused on improving patient outcomes by equipping healthcare providers with the tools, technology and support needed to deliver world-class care.

“This transformation is about much more than acquiring new equipment. It is about strengthening our ability to provide safer, more advanced and more timely care for every patient who comes through our doors,” Bruce said.

“By investing in modern technology, expanding specialist services and strengthening our clinical workforce, we are giving our clinical teams the tools and technology they need to deliver the highest standard of care, while continuing to train the next generation of healthcare professionals for Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.”

Bruce noted that patient care remains the central measure of the hospital’s investments and expansion efforts.

“Ultimately, every investment we make is measured by one thing: whether it improves patient care. Whether it is expanding specialist services, introducing new treatment programmes or strengthening our workforce, each step brings us closer to delivering the level of healthcare our patients deserve, while ensuring UHWI remains at the forefront of clinical excellence, medical education and research,” he added.

The clinical expansion is one component of UHWI’s broader modernisation strategy, which also includes the construction of a new six-storey medical tower. The facility, currently under construction, is expected to further increase the hospital’s capacity and strengthen its ability to meet Jamaica’s growing healthcare needs.

Hospital administrators say the latest investments position UHWI to provide more comprehensive and advanced care, while reinforcing its long-standing role as a leading centre for medical education, research and specialised treatment in the region.