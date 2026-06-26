NCDA concerned over increase in ganja among minors out west

Western Bureau:

More children in Westmoreland have been referred to the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) in the first five months of this year than in any complete year since at least 2023, with marijuana use emerging as a commonly used substance among minors.

Figures from the NCDA show that 48 minors were referred between January and May this year, exceeding the 40 referrals recorded for all of 2025 (38) and 2023 (36).

Marijuana accounted for most of the referrals over the four-year period. Of the 48 minors referred so far in 2026, twenty-six were linked to marijuana use compared with nine involving alcohol, six involving tobacco, and seven involving electronic nicotine delivery systems, commonly known as vapes.

According to Orain Ruddock, Westmoreland parish coordinator for Prevention, Public Education and Treatment at the NCDA, the rise in referrals is largely the result of schools embracing rehabilitation over punishment.

“The current increase in the referrals for minors is due to the constant gentle persuasion from the NCDA to schools. Refer them for counselling/intervention support rather than expelling them. The approach of rehabilitation rather than punishment has been taking shape. More schools are listening and taking the support,” Ruddock told The Gleaner.

He said marijuana continued to top the list because of how it is perceived by many young people.

“Ganja is deemed as a medicine. It is entrenched in our culture, it is easily accessible, and it is viewed as less dangerous than other hard drugs. The use is very visible by other youngsters/young adults, and it is viewed as cool,” he said.

The 2023 Jamaica Drug Prevalence Survey found that in Westmoreland, alcohol had a 30-day prevalence rate of 37.4 per cent, followed by ganja at 17 per cent and tobacco at 7.5 per cent. Nationally, the rates stood at 46.2 per cent for alcohol, 17.1 per cent for ganja, and 11.8 per cent for tobacco.

Ruddock said the NCDA is intensifying its prevention efforts in response to the trend.

“NCDA is very concerned, hence, we have stepped up our collaboration with our stakeholders in prevention, increasing our presence in remote and underserved communities. It is against this fact of being concerned that we are driving the prevention campaign that substance-use prevention is everybody’s business. We all have a part to play to combat this growing trend,” he said.

He also urged parents to have earlier and more meaningful conversations with their children about substance use.

“Parents need to engage their children earlier in more meaningful conversation around the subject matter of substance use and abuse. Also, using theirs and others’ lived experiences as teachable points rather than attaching parental blame after the fact. Do more for your child by being more for your child … be visible, present, attentive, caring and disciplined,” Ruddock urged

He added that schools and communities should keep prevention messages visible throughout the year through guidance programmes, projects, and community initiatives that educate young people and build resilience rather than relying on punitive measures alone.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com