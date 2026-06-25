Tributes pour in for former Senate President Oswald Harding

Tributes have come in from across Jamaica's political divide following the death of former Attorney General, Justice Minister and Senate President, Professor Oswald Harding, who has been hailed as one of the country's most distinguished legal minds and public servants.

Harding, who died after battling illness, was 90.

The longest-serving senator in Jamaica's history, Harding served as president of the Senate from 1980 to 1984 and again from 2007 to 2011, becoming the first person to hold the office during two non-consecutive terms. He was appointed minister of justice and attorney general in 1986 and, in later years, helped establish the law faculty at the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica.

In a statement, Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness described Harding as "one of Jamaica's most distinguished legal minds, parliamentarian, politician, academic and public servants”.

"Ossie, as we all affectionately call him, devoted decades of his life to strengthening the institutions of our democracy," Holness said.

He noted that Harding's stewardship of the Senate "was characterised by dignity, impartiality and an abiding respect for the rule of law" and said his contribution to Jamaica's constitutional and democratic traditions "will endure for generations”.

Holness also reflected on Harding's lifelong association with the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), where he served in several leadership positions, including trustee, and contested parliamentary elections on the party's behalf.

"We also recall his work in later years as an academic and administrator, helping to establish the law faculty at UTech," the prime minister added.

"Oswald Harding believed deeply in public service and the responsibility of leadership. His life stands as an enduring example of service anchored in honour, humility and excellence."

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck also paid tribute, describing Harding as "an outstanding jurist, statesman, and public servant whose contributions to Jamaica's legal and justice landscape remain indelibly etched in our nation's history”.

Chuck said Harding's tenure as attorney general and justice minister helped strengthen Jamaica's legal institutions and constitutional governance.

"His commitment to legal excellence contributed to the creation and preservation of a robust legal architecture that continues to serve the people of Jamaica today," Chuck said.

"Honourable Oswald Harding's legacy is one of integrity, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to justice."

The JLP also mourned the passing of one of its stalwarts.

Deputy Leader Desmond McKenzie said Harding was a founding member of the party's influential Area Council One, a former deputy chairman and, at the time of his death, a trustee.

"The late Oswald Harding, whom many of us affectionately called Ossie, gave yeoman service to the Jamaica Labour Party. He also served Jamaica across several sectors. He was deeply committed to nation-building and genuinely believed in giving priority to initiatives that were in Jamaica's best interest. We hail his contribution as being impactful, significant, and worthy of emulation," McKenzie said.

He added: "Ossie's public service, given over many decades, no doubt required tremendous sacrifice. The Jamaica Labour Party is grateful to him and also appreciative of his family for allowing him the time to serve his Party and country with distinction. We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. The Honourable Oswald Harding was no doubt a great Jamaican."

The People's National Party (PNP) also extended condolences, describing Harding as "a patriotic Jamaican who placed the interests of the country above partisan considerations”.

The Opposition noted that, as Jamaica's longest-serving senator, Harding "played a significant role in Jamaica's parliamentary democracy and contributed to the nation's legal and legislative development through decades of public service”.

"His passing marks the end of a long career in public life and national service," the PNP said.

Born in Kingston in 1935, Harding devoted decades to public service in Parliament, government, academia and the legal profession, earning national recognition for his contributions to Jamaica's democratic and constitutional development.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family.

editorial@gleanerjm.com