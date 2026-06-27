ARDENNE’S SCHOOL MOTHER GLORIA FLEMMING CELEBRATES 100TH BIRTHDAY

Deacon Gloria McFarlane Flemming’s official job title at Ardenne High School, spanning five generations of graduates, was bursar. She monitored cash inflows, examined bills, and dispatched cheques, and much more. But, in reality, she served as a school mother for decades, caring for needy students long before guidance counsellors existed, quietly providing hope and support.

She celebrated her 100th birthday on June 14 with a special tribute event at the Olson Memorial Chapel on Hope Road in St Andrew. Family members, colleagues, church members, well-wishers, and past students reflected on her life of service, dedicated exclusively to the Church of God in Jamaica. Yet, it was not her administrative duties that took centrestage, but her enduring commitment to benevolence, assisting those in need, whether at Ardenne or at High Holborn Church of God.

From early on, Flemming was blessed with a vast network of contacts, which she consistently used to enrich the lives of others. Born and raised in Allman Town, Kingston, she was christened and confirmed at St Matthew’s Anglican Church in downtown Kingston. She attended Alpha Infant and Alpha Elementary schools and went on to devote her life to service within the Church of God in Jamaica, operators of Ardenne High School. Gloria was married to Samuel Augustine Flemming on April 23, 1958. Her husband died many years ago, and her only son, Vernon Lloyd Gardener passed away in February 2019.

How Flemming ended up in the loving arms of the Church of God in Jamaica is a testament to divine providence. After pursuing training in book-keeping, accounting, typing and office procedures, she was hungry for work. Someone told her Rev. George Olson, founder of Ardenne and head of the Church of God needed an administrative assistant at his office. He wanted someone of integrity whom he could trust with money as the office sold a large quantity of liturgical and doctrinal books.

Gloria had never heard of Rev. Olson, but she applied immediately and her brother dropped off the application on the Thursday afternoon in Olson's letter box at 1A North Avenue. Friday morning bright and early, her mother, in shock, pulled her aside at home and whispered, "There is a white man outside in a grey luxury car to see you. Fix up yourself quickly."

It was Rev. George Olson with the car plate B 2792. She invited him in to have a seat on the verandah. They spoke. He thought she would be perfect for the job. He asked her what salary she would require to start working. This would be Gloria's first job so she had no idea what to expect. She proposed 30 shillings or two pounds as a starting salary on that September morning in 1948. Olson agreed and Gloria started her first and only lifetime job with the same group on Monday morning. She enjoyed her work at the church office and after a holiday bonus at Christmas and a salary increase in January, she pretty much knew this employment was for the long haul.

After Rev. Olson retired, Flemming had a choice of staying at the church office or joining the team at Ardenne. She opted for the latter. She remembers the angry pushback in the Trafalgar Park/Hope Road area when the eleven-acre parcel of land was acquired to relocate and expand the school. Some residents felt the school would disturb their peace, and relocating a school there would bring noise and unwanted traffic.

The move prevailed on the sprawling property lined with blue mahoe and lignum vitae trees with dramatic views of the surrounding green blue hills in the backdrop. Flemming quickly adapted to the school culture at Ardenne and before long she became the school mother to generations of students. If students needed a pair of glasses, exam fees, school fees, lunch, uniform, money for a school trip, all such requests somehow quietly led to Mrs. Flemming.

"I was never ashamed to beg on behalf of students", she declared in a video interview with Florence Darby, chair of the Ardenne Alumni Foundation. "I am an outstanding beggar and I always found a way to resolve the issues."

While widely remembered for her lavish generosity, Flemming was also a firm and fearless disciplinarian, unafraid to correct even parents when necessary, always offering guidance with respect.

Gloria 'Girlie' Flemming was beloved by the entire school community – lstudents, staff, parents, janitorial staff and ministry of education officials.

"She ensured the efficient financial management of the school," Erma Hutton, former acting principal, stated. "I benefitted greatly from her financial expertise and her excellent book-keeping, and she was always commended by Region 1 at the Ministry of Education for her outstanding work on many levels. She is a symbol of love, courage and diligence."

Another colleague, Dorothy Francis, senior staff member and teacher of economics stated: "When I joined the staff at Ardenne in 1970, I quickly saw how meticulous Mrs. Flemming was in every detail of her job. She served as secretary to the school board and she knew the rules and regulations of Ardenne. I would dare say she was the right hand for every principal during her tenure and as an ardent Church of God member, she ensured that the values of the church school were maintained."

Back at High Holborn Church of God in Kingston, Deacon Flemming has been a rock and an anchor there for some 74 years. She has worn many caps there: chairman of the finance committee, choir director, chorister, Sunday school teacher and visionary and fundraiser for the High Holborn Church of God Basic School. She has been a member there through eight ministers including the late Rev. Cleve Grant. One donor handed her a cheque for J$3 million dollars for the basic school development and over the years she has partnered tirelessly with various organisations to sustain the continued support of the basic school.

In recognition of her contributions, the institution was renamed the Gloria Flemming Basic School.

As she celebrates her new status as a happy centenarian, a number of entities have joined in to shower her with thanks, praises and blessings. Some of the tributes and celebrations started as early as last year with participation from her church, and of course her beloved Ardenne High School. The Ardenne Alumni Association chimed in with declaring her an honorary member and past student Dr. Ezra Englin penned a beautiful tribute poem in her honor called In Excelsis, Gloria!

But the big birthday bashment came last week with local and overseas family and friends joining forces to give Gloria a birthday celebration she will never forget. The celebration took place at the Olson Memorial Chapel on Hope Road in St Andrew. A massive cake, a citation from Jamaica's governor general in her honour was read, and a flood of tributes poured in, some in the form of musical performances, in consideration of the fact that Flemming is a trained vocalist who performed across Jamaica in her younger years.

"Gloria Flemming worked under the founders of our school, Rev. George and Nellie Olson. She was a lot more than an efficient and hard-working bursar, but a devout and caring school mother and we give thanks for her many years of invaluable contributions to Ardenne High School," chairman Darby stated.



