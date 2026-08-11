Special Olympics Jamaica offers support to families of children with intellectual disabilities

Special Olympics Jamaica is encouraging parents of children with intellectual disabilities to reach out to the organisation to receive support.

Speaking with JIS News, full-time volunteer and member of the Special Olympics Board, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, said that a support network exists in every parish and is urging parents and caregivers who need assistance to connect with their local coordinators.

She noted that through the Parent Support Programme, parents can take a much-needed break while knowing that their children are safe and cared for.

“The programme offers caregivers some breathing room. While trained volunteers and coordinators spend time with a child in a controlled setting, parents get a window of time to themselves,” she said.

She said that caring for a child with special needs is demanding and can be overwhelming, noting that “sometimes [parents] just want somebody to reach out to”.

For new parents, SSP Lindsay assured that help exists and is close by.

“What you have is a community of support and a parenting programme that you can tap into,” she emphasised, noting that the programme also hosts seminars and workshops to build parenting skills.

SSP Lindsay said that Special Olympics Jamaica also has a network of professional stakeholders, who help to guide and manage complex interactions, stating that this work requires special training and patience that most people do not have.

Parents can also access financial support, ensuring that their children are able to attend institutions specifically tailored for their special needs.

“Sometimes the parents can’t afford it, and it is through the collective will and financial support of the Special Olympics programme that they get to fit into some of these [institutions],” SSP Lindsay said.

She noted that the support does not end at childhood, as members in their 30s, 40s and older remain active participants in the programme.

“So, it’s not just children with intellectual disabilities; it’s everyone,” she said.

Special Olympics Jamaica supports individuals with intellectual disabilities through year-round sports training, athletic competitions, and holistic wellness programmes. The organisation fosters physical fitness, social inclusion, and leadership development across schools and communities.

Individuals may contact Special Olympics Jamaica via telephone at (876) 906-0752 or by visiting the organisation’s website https://www.specialolympics.org/programs/north-america/jamaica for more information.

- JIS

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