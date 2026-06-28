Faith, hustle and healing: Reggaepastor ministers through music

Apostle Lamoy Brown, known in musical circles as Reggaepastor, is proud of the impact his Mount Vernon, New York-based Liberty Vision of Hope Restoration Centre has had on the community. Founded some 10 years ago, the non-denominational ministry also caters to the unchurched.

Beyond ministering and community outreach, Brown recalls one of his most defining moments, helping to save a young man from suicide.

“The standout moment for me was ministering on big stages like Dump Up Beach and Jamaica Praise Fest in Montego Bay. But pastorally, saving a young man from suicide was truly one of the highest points. While praying during a midnight session, a young man walked into the church. I called him forward for prayer, and the Spirit showed me he was about to take his life. When I told him, he broke down in tears,” Brown said.

He later accompanied the young man to court hearings for serious charges. Although he faced a potential 15-year sentence, he received a reduced term, served less than a year, and is now a certified mechanic rebuilding his life.

Brown, originally from Trelawny, said his own journey reflects resilience in the face of hardship.



“I got saved in 1995 and started pastoral ministry in 2005 where I was the senior pastor for the Harvest Army church Int'l located in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland. I was then appointed to oversee the Montego Bay location in 2010 where I pastored both branches simultaneously. I served this organisation for 18 years before relocating to the United States,” said Brown.

Speaking about the song Hustling, Reggae Pastor shared its inspiration.

“The term hustling simply means working energetically, moving quickly, or putting in relentless effort to achieve a goal. Growing up in a single-parent home and being the eldest, I had to ensure certain burdens were relieved from my mother. From working in a supermarket on weekends while attending high school, burning fire coal, driving taxi, washing pots in restaurants and now a business owner where I operate my construction company and pastoring my church, life has not been easy, but the tenacity that the Lord gave me, through hard work (hustling), I can truly say there is light at the end of the tunnel. The song, Hustling, was written over 10 years ago and is a reflection of my life experiences.”

The official music video for Hustling was released on June 14.

Brown also raised concerns about challenges facing young Christians, including balancing hustle culture with spiritual commitment and navigating relationships without compromising faith.

“I encourage a holistic approach to ministry, being the hands and feet of God, while remembering that salvation through Jesus Christ remains central,” he said.

Brown grew up in Clarks Town and Daniel Town, Trelawny, and participated in the JCDC Gospel Song Competition twice. He was also a member of the gospel groups Visioneers and The Loving Brothers.