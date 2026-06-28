The CAF-Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean has launched a Venezuela Recovery and Reconstruction Fund with an initial contribution of US$1 million, as governments, humanitarian organisations and members of the Venezuelan diaspora mobilise to respond to one of the country's worst natural disasters in recent history.

The fund, announced on Friday, comes just days after two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck northern Venezuela on Wednesday evening, collapsing buildings, killing hundreds and leaving thousands more missing. Authorities fear the death toll could rise significantly as rescue efforts continue.

CAF said the new mechanism is designed to gather, mobilise and channel public, private and international contributions toward the country's recovery priorities following the June 24 disaster. The initiative is in addition to US$300,000 in humanitarian assistance already announced by the bank to support emergency response efforts.

The fund will receive contributions from governments, international organisations, companies, foundations, individuals and other partners under a common framework of administration and accountability. Resources will be directed toward recovery and reconstruction initiatives identified and prioritised by the Venezuelan government.

As an initial commitment, CAF will contribute US$1 million to launch the fund and finance priority initiatives. The bank said it will not charge any fee for administering or implementing the mechanism, ensuring that every dollar contributed goes directly toward addressing the emergency and supporting reconstruction.

"Acts of nature are met with acts of humanity and solidarity, and Venezuela needs us today more than ever. Venezuela is a founding country and home to the headquarters of CAF, and that is why we are launching this Fund for reconstruction: an agile and transparent mechanism that we invite governments and the private sector to join, so that their contributions, together with ours, become part of an effective response," said CAF Executive President Sergio Díaz-Granados.

"Our commitment is to accompany the Venezuelan people not only during the emergency, but throughout the entire path of recovery and reconstruction that lies ahead," he added.

The mechanism has been designed to adapt to the different stages of the disaster response. In its first phase, it will support immediate assistance, including humanitarian aid, essential supplies and support for institutions leading the emergency response. It will later help rehabilitate critical services such as healthcare, water and sanitation, energy, education and connectivity before shifting toward long-term recovery, early reconstruction and resilience-building initiatives.

The fund's launch comes amid mounting concern over the scale of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Venezuela.

According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, urgent needs include search and rescue operations, emergency shelter for displaced families, emergency healthcare, and eventually safe water and sanitation services.

Humanitarian organisations have warned that the response effort faces significant logistical challenges, including airport closures and the need for expedited visas for aid workers.

"No single organisation can meet all the needs alone," said Michael Capponi, president of Global Empowerment Mission (GEM). "Collaboration across governments and NGOs is critical to ensuring we cover all ground efficiently and swiftly."

A growing number of international organisations have already begun mobilising assistance.

Global Empowerment Mission has partnered with We Love Foundation to pack and ship emergency supplies to Caracas, where it has established a distribution hub.

CORE is deploying personnel in partnership with The Wayuu Taya Foundation to provide food, drinking water, hygiene kits and other critical resources to affected families.

Direct Relief is funding the deployment of a search-and-rescue team from Spain's Bomberos Unidos Sin Fronteras and stands ready to provide medical supplies to local healthcare partners.

Despite suffering damage to its own headquarters, the Venezuelan Red Cross has kept its nationwide network of hospitals and clinics operational while supporting evacuation efforts and distributing relief supplies. Red Cross societies in Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras and Argentina have also activated services to help reconnect families separated by the disaster.

Other organisations responding include Airlink, which is coordinating transport and logistics for humanitarian agencies; World Central Kitchen, which is mobilising to provide hot meals to affected families and first responders; Catholic Relief Services and Caritas Venezuela, which are delivering emergency shelter, food, water and medical care; and Global Impact, which has established a dedicated earthquake response fund to support multiple aid agencies.

CAF said its historic relationship with Venezuela as a founding member and host of the bank's headquarters reinforces its commitment to accompany the Venezuelan people and their institutions throughout the response, recovery and reconstruction process while helping to mobilise regional and international solidarity for the massive rebuilding effort that lies ahead.