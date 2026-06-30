Jamaican Parliament observes moment of silence for Venezuela following devastating earthquakes

Jamaica’s House of Representatives on Tuesday paused proceedings to express solidarity with the people of Venezuela following the recent earthquakes that devastated parts of the South American nation.

At the start of the sitting, Speaker of the House, Juliet Holness, extended condolences on behalf of the House and the people of Jamaica before inviting members to observe a moment of silence for the victims.

“Before we proceed to the business of the House, I wish to pause to acknowledge with deep sadness the devastation experienced by the people of Venezuela following two powerful earthquakes and significant aftershocks which recently affected that country,” Holness said.

“On behalf of this Honourable House, and indeed the people of Jamaica, I extend our sincere sympathies to the government and people of Venezuela. I extend our sympathies especially to the families who have lost loved ones, those who have been injured, displaced, and otherwise affected, and for many who are still lost under the debris.”

The House also extended sympathies “to all those as they continue to endure the painful consequences of this tragedy”.

“At moments such as these, we are reminded of our shared humanity and of the importance of regional and international solidarity in times of crisis. We therefore keep the people of Venezuela in our thoughts and prayers as they mourn, recover, and begin the difficult process of rebuilding,” the Speaker said.

Following her remarks, Holness invited members of Parliament, members of the media, visitors in the public gallery and others present in the Chamber to stand and observe a moment of silence in honour of those affected by the disaster.

On Wednesday, June 24, twin earthquakes measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck northern Venezuela leaving widespread destruction.

The doublet, which occurred less than a minute apart, have claimed at least 1,943 lives, injured more than 10,500 people, and left tens of thousands unaccounted for as search-and-rescue efforts continue.

- Andre Williams

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