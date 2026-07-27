Manchester police searching for gunmen who shot three men near school gate

Detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Division have launched an investigation into a shooting incident that resulted in two men being hospitalised and another suffering bruises on Sunday.

Reports are that about 5:00 pm, the three men were among a group gathered at the entrance to Bellfield High School to attend a football game.

They were reportedly pounced upon by gunmen, who opened fire, hitting two of the men, before escaping from the area.

The victims, who sustained gunshot wounds to the face and shoulder, were assisted to Mandeville Regional Hospital for treatment. Two were admitted, while the third was treated and released.

- Rasbert Turner

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