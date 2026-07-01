Chang: No criminal will find safe haven in Jamaica

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang has rejected suggestions that the Government would allow criminals to be imported into Jamaica, describing the claim as “ridiculous” and politically distorted.

Closing the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Chang, who is also the minister of national security and peace, said it was “absolutely ridiculous” to believe that after years of sustained efforts to reduce crime and violence, the State would blindly introduce criminal deportees into the country.

“To consider that I would bring criminals into Jamaica, from anywhere of any kind, after we have done all we have done to reduce crime and violence, it is ridiculous!” Chang said, noting that social media has the capacity to “make these things go viral”.

“But it’s just absolutely ridiculous,” he added. “No criminal will find a safe haven anywhere in Jamaica while this Government is here, and I’m sitting in this seat. None – of any colour or creed – no matter where they are from.”

Chang’s assertion follows public outcry and confusion regarding the Third Country Nationals (TCN) agreement between Jamaica and the United States. It allows for the temporary transit of non-Jamaican deportees from the US through Jamaica. Several other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have been approached with similar arrangements.

In Jamaica, however, commentators have criticised the lack of transparency in negotiations, the potential national security risks, and concerns that Jamaica could become a holding space for US migration policy. The Government has denied those claims, emphasising what it describes as a controlled, limited cooperation with the United States.

DECLINE IN HOMICIDES

Pointing to a 23 per cent decline in homicide figures, Chang insisted that under the current administration, criminals – regardless of origin – would find no safe haven in Jamaica.

“Those who are Jamaican citizens, they come back and understand that there is a new order in place in Jamaica. We welcome them as our brothers and sisters, but they will have to remain within the order and behave themselves,” he said, noting that the Government remained committed to strengthening border security and removing criminals from within.

“We will incapacitate those who commit criminal activities within our borders, wherever they are and whatever colour they are,” Chang charged.

On the reduction in crime, Chang credited deliberate policy decisions and sustained investment in the security forces. He said the decline in homicides, if the trend continues, could see Jamaica end the year with fewer than 600 murders – once “a dream, a miracle”, he said.

“Today, it is within sight and is actively being achieved because the country, the Government and the people have stayed the course,” he said.

Chang said the reduction was the result of deliberate policy, sustained investment and the determined work of members of the security forces. Upgrades to police infrastructure and the strengthening of law enforcement institutions, including the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), have also contributed, he noted.

He said MOCA has expanded its regional footprint, assisting countries across the English-speaking Caribbean, including Turks and Caicos, the British Virgin Islands, St Lucia, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Chang also pointed to ongoing reforms in healthcare, agriculture and land administration, highlighting a 10-year national agricultural plan aimed at strengthening rural resilience. He said the Government would also move with alacrity on issuing land titling and initiatives to address informal settlements as part of broader national development and disaster recovery planning.

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com