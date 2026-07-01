Education ministry warns schools not to deny students access over registration fees

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information is reminding school administrators that students must not be denied access to education because of an inability to pay registration or other school-related fees.

In a bulletin issued on June 30, the ministry acknowledged that many families are facing financial challenges ahead of the new academic year and said schools should keep registration costs to a minimum to ensure that financial barriers do not prevent students from enrolling.

“Children MUST NOT be denied access, should be given the registration forms at minimal cost, and allowed to pay for incidentals at a later stage,” the ministry said.

The ministry also stressed that participation in school-led summer programmes is not mandatory and should not be made a condition for registration at high school.

It said that once a student has been placed in a high school through the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) or granted a place through the transfer process, parents should not be made to feel they must enroll their children in summer school.

While encouraging parents to take advantage of summer programmes for remediation, enrichment and skill development where possible, the ministry noted that it recognises that not all families are able to afford the associated costs.

It added that where summer interventions are funded or offered free of cost, parents are strongly encouraged to have their children participate to help prepare them for the next grade level.

The ministry further urged schools to communicate the policy clearly to parents and guardians and encouraged administrators to explore ways of assisting families facing financial constraints, including payment plans, fee waivers in certain cases, collaboration with alumni, or alternative resources.

“Students are not to be denied access to their education because of an inability to pay,” the bulletin stated.

The ministry also reminded school administrators that they are agents of the Government’s public education system and are expected to follow ministry policy guidelines and enforce the laws of the land.

It added that policies that are contrary to the ministry’s policies or the laws of Jamaica, including the Child Care and Protection Act, are not valid, even if they have been ratified by a school’s board.

“What is illegal in society is illegal in schools,” the education ministry said.

- Andre Williams

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