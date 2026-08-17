St Andrew woman charged for allegedly defrauding man in Canadian work permit deal

A 25-year-old woman from Seaview Gardens, St Andrew has been charged for allegedly defrauding a man who paid her to obtain a job in Canada.

Britney Sylvester is charged with obtaining money by means of false pretence.

Reports from the Seaview Gardens police are that the complainant transferred $103,000 to Sylvester’s bank account to obtain a Canadian work permit and visa as part of a Canadian work placement programme.

However, Sylvester allegedly failed to provide the services for which she received the money.

She was subsequently arrested after the matter was reported to the police and was later charged.

Sylvester is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on September 7.

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