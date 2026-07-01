Full 16 per cent public passenger fare increase now in effect across Jamaica

Public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators across Jamaica are now charging the full 16 per cent fare increase approved by the Government, as the second phase of the adjustment took effect today, July 1.

The increase was implemented in two stages following a Cabinet decision announced last month.

Transport Minister Daryl Vaz announced the Cabinet-approved increase at a press briefing on June 2, stating that the 16 per cent fare increase would be implemented in two phases.

The first eight per cent adjustment came into effect on June 2, while the remaining eight per cent became effective today, bringing the total fare increase to 16 per cent.

The Government said the phased implementation was intended to ease the financial impact on commuters while providing relief to public transport operators who have argued that rising operating costs, including fuel, vehicle maintenance and spare parts, have made it increasingly difficult to remain profitable under the previous fare structure.

The fare adjustment applies to licensed PPV operators islandwide and affects fares on routes regulated under the approved schedule.

Some PPV operators, however, maintain that the 16 per cent fare increase is still insufficient to offset rising operating costs.

- Andre Williams

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