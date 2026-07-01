Mobile app being developed to enable persons in domestic violence situations to call for help

A mobile app is being developed to enable people in domestic violence situations to call for help.

The app will integrate with the National 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline and will provide a discreet, secure, and accessible platform to respond to and support those who need help and prevent gender-based violence.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, made the disclosure while making her contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday.

“The app will enable us to offer Next Level services as part of our Continuum of Care for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence. The app is coming but the hotline is open,” she said.

She encouraged anyone who needs assistance to call 876-553-0372.

“We will help you,” Minister Grange said.

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