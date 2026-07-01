Road fatalities down 22 per cent at halfway mark, but 146 killed so far this year

Jamaica has reached the halfway point of 2026 with a notable reduction in road fatalities, although 146 people have lost their lives in crashes across the island.

There was no fatal crash in the last 24 hours, from June 30-July 1.

The latest figures from the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) show that, as of July 1, a total of 146 people had been killed in 131 fatal crashes since the start of the year.

The figures represent a 22 per cent decline in both road fatalities and fatal crashes compared with the corresponding period last year, translating to 41 fewer deaths.

Motorcyclists and pedestrians remain the most affected road users, with each group accounting for 37 deaths, or 25 per cent of the total fatalities.

Private motor vehicle drivers accounted for 34 deaths, while 25 private vehicle passengers also lost their lives.

The ITA said vulnerable road users pedestrians, motorcyclists, pedal cyclists and pillion passengers account for 55 per cent of all fatalities recorded so far this year, underscoring the need for greater caution by both motorists and pedestrians.

While the downward trend is encouraging, the authority is urging Jamaicans not to become complacent.

With six months remaining in the year, it says every road user has a role to play in reducing crashes and ensuring the decline in fatalities continues through the second half of 2026.

- Andre Williams

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