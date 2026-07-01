Tourism minister welcomes O’Brian Heron as JHTA president

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has congratulated O’Brian Heron, a Sandals Resorts International executive, on his election as president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), expressing confidence that the body will continue to play a central role in the industry.

Bartlett said the JHTA remained a valued partner in shaping policies that have strengthened the sector.

“I extend heartfelt congratulations to the new president of the JHTA. The JHTA has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and commitment to the growth and development of Jamaica’s tourism industry, and I look forward to building on our longstanding partnership as we continue to enhance the resilience, competitiveness and sustainability of the sector,” he said.

Founded in 1961, the JHTA represents hotels, other visitor accommodation, and most suppliers to the industry. It promotes the development of the hospitality sector and advocates for its members.

Bartlett added that the government would continue to work closely with the association and other stakeholders to spur innovation, improve the visitor experience, strengthen economic linkages, and spread tourism’s gains more widely.

He also acknowledged the outgoing president, Christopher Jarrett, adding: “As Jamaica continues to set new benchmarks in global tourism, collaboration between the public and private sectors will remain essential. Together, we will continue positioning Destination Jamaica as the premier choice for visitors, while creating greater opportunities for investment, employment and inclusive economic growth.”

Heron, formerly first vice-president, was elected at the JHTA’s 65th annual general meeting in Ocho Rios at the weekend. He brings more than two decades of experience in hospitality.

Last month, Heron was promoted to senior corporate director of operations at Sandals. Since joining the company in 2003 as a trainee front-office agent at Sandals Montego Bay, he has risen through the ranks, holding senior roles across the Caribbean, most recently as general manager of Sandals South Coast.

Sandals said Heron is widely regarded for his expertise in operations, finance, human resources and organisational transformation.

“Anyone who has worked with O’Brian knows the kind of thoughtful, informed, detailed and visionary leader he is. This is the right time to make this move for the company and for O’Brian. He has earned the respect and confidence of so many across our organisation and has my full support as he steps into this role,” said Adam Stewart, executive chairman, Sandals Resorts.