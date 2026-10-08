Walk for the Cure returns amid mammography crisis

Jamaicans are being urged to turn cancer awareness into action by participating in the 15th staging of CIBC Caribbean’s Walk for the Cure at Hope Botanical Gardens on Sunday.

The event, being held in partnership with the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS), comes as the society faces an urgent need for more than $35 million to replace its only mammogram machine, which has been out of service since August 29.

The 2026 staging is being held under the theme ‘One Caribbean. One Mission. Communities Walking for Change’, with a focus on cancer awareness, screening, treatment and care.

CIBC Caribbean Head of Country Annique Dawkins said the mammography crisis underscored the importance of continued community support for cancer initiatives.

“The Walk for the Cure has never been simply about completing a route. It is about bringing people together around a cause that touches virtually every family and community,” Dawkins said.

“This year, with the Jamaica Cancer Society unable to provide mammography services because its only machine is out of service, the need to turn awareness into meaningful action is especially urgent.”

She said every person who registers, walks or contributes helps to strengthen resources available in the fight against cancer.

Registration remains open to individuals, families, community groups and companies. Companies and organisations can register teams at $3,000 per person, inclusive of a Walk for the Cure T-shirt, while supplies last.

Registration is available through runningeventsja.com by selecting Walk for the Cure 2026.

Dawkins said the 15th staging was both a milestone and a reminder that more work was needed.

“Fifteen years of Walk for the Cure is a milestone worth celebrating, but it is also a reminder that there is still work to be done,” she said.

“We want Jamaicans to come out on October 11, bring their families, friends and colleagues, and make their participation count.”

She noted that sponsorship for this year’s event had closed, but Jamaicans could still participate or contribute to the cause.

Since its launch in Jamaica, Walk for the Cure has become a major cancer-awareness and fundraising initiative. The 2026 Jamaica initiative generated $11 million in support for the JCS.

OPPORTUNITY TO REMEMBER

Dawkins said the walk would also provide an opportunity to remember people who had died from cancer, support survivors and those still battling the disease, and stand with families and caregivers.

JCS Executive Director Roshane Reid-Koomson said the closure of the society’s mammography department was particularly difficult during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“It is extremely difficult to know that the mammogram department is closed at a time when we are encouraging women to prioritise their breast health,” Reid-Koomson said.

She said the JCS was redirecting women to other facilities, but the loss of its mammography service was having a real impact on access to affordable screening.

“Right now, we are unable to offer mammograms, and that is a service we know Jamaicans need. We need more than J$35 million to replace the machine and restore this critical service,” she said.

“We are appealing to Jamaicans at home and abroad to help us get there. Whatever you can contribute matters. Every mickle makes a muckle.”

The JCS continues to provide other services, including pap smears, prostate screening and cancer education, while efforts continue to secure a replacement mammogram machine.

Reid-Koomson also urged Jamaicans to take greater responsibility for their health by getting regular screenings and following up promptly on abnormal results.

“Check it, catch it, beat it. Know your body, get your annual screening done and do not ignore an abnormal result,” she said. “Early detection can make a difference, and we want every Jamaican to take their health seriously and act before it is too late.”

CIBC Caribbean Marketing Manager Renee Whitehorne said cancer awareness should be accompanied by concrete action.

“Cancer awareness cannot end with a conversation; it must lead to action,” Whitehorne said.

“Whether you register, make a contribution or encourage someone to get screened, you have a role to play. The walk gives us an opportunity to turn that individual action into a powerful collective movement.”

The walk will take place at Hope Botanical Gardens on October 11.