Character more important than grades, says finance minister

WESTERN BUREAU:

Finance Minister Fayval Williams last Thursday told the 2026 graduation class at the John Rollins Success Primary School, in St James, that integrity, discipline, and perseverance will take them further in life than academic excellence as she urged them to place character above grades.

Williams, who spoke at the school’s graduation ceremony, reminded the students that while academic achievement mattered, the values they develop would, ultimately, define their future.

“Today marks the end of only one chapter and the beginning of another. As you prepare for high school, remember that your grades are important, but your character is even more important,” she said. “Be respectful, be honest, be disciplined, and be courageous enough to stand for what is right even if you have to stand alone.”

Acknowledging that the advice might seem demanding for children their age, Williams said she was confident they understood the importance of making good decisions and urged them not to be discouraged by setbacks.

“There will be moments when success comes easily and moments when it does not. Do not allow setbacks to define you. Every challenge you overcome will make you stronger, wiser, and more determined,” she said.

Williams also praised parents and guardians for the sacrifices they had made to support their children’s education.

“Behind every child receiving their graduation gift today are countless early mornings, countless late nights, sacrifices, prayers, words of encouragement, and acts of love. This achievement today belongs to you as well,” she said.

Paying tribute to teachers, Williams described education as a profession that changes lives, recalling the lasting impact her own teacher at basic school had on her.

“I still remember my teacher (basic school) because of the way she treated me and the good times I had at basic school. The lessons you have taught extend far beyond mathematics, language arts, and science. You have taught perseverance, compassion, and the importance of believing in oneself,” she said.

She encouraged the graduates to dream boldly, telling them that Jamaica’s future depends on young people who are prepared to lead and serve.

“Congratulations Class of 2026! May you continue to learn, to grow, to lead, and to serve. May your future be bright, your purpose be clear, and your journey be filled with God’s richest blessings,” Williams said.

Edmund Bartlett, the member of parliament for East Central St James, where the school is located, challenged the graduates to approach high school with a new mindset, stressing that curiosity, consistency, and discipline are more valuable than natural ability.

“High school for you is going to be a new mindset, and it is going to require you to be curious, not necessarily clever, because the children who succeed are not necessarily the ones who appear to be the brightest, but it’s the ones who are the cleverest in terms of how they plan their time, execute their energy, absorb their knowledge, and convert that knowledge into practical and material things,” said Bartlett.

He urged the students to develop consistency rather than rely solely on talent.

“I want to charge you to be consistent and not just talented. I know you’re bright; I know you have talent, but you must be consistent. Turn up to class every day. Every time you are asked to do duties, do it. Move forward with alacrity, and get things done. Character is built through consistency, trust, and confidence,” he said.

Bartlett also encouraged the graduates to stand out through their values and purpose.

“Be rooted and not just rising. I want you to be firm in your beliefs and use that strength of conviction to rise above the others in your class. Do not go into high school to just become part of the high-school situation. Go to high school to make a difference,” he added.

Bartlett also reminded the students that education should shape not only what they know but also who they become.

“You don’t go to high school simply to absorb information. You go there to be a different person and to use the knowledge that you get there to be a better student, a better person, a better lady, and a better gentleman,” he said.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com