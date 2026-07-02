Former JCF senior cop Terrence Bent sworn in as Turks and Caicos Assistant Commissioner

Former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Dr Terrence Bent, was on Wednesday, July 1, sworn in as Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Training and Development in the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.

Dr Bent took the oath of office before Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam during a ceremony attended by Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey.

Fitz Bailey also served the JCF and is a former Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Dr Bent was sworn in alongside Alison Woods, who assumed the post of Inspector General.

According to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force, Dr Bent’s portfolio will focus on leading strategic training, professional development and capacity-building across the force to ensure officers and staff are equipped to meet modern policing standards.

The force said Dr Bent brings more than 36 years of policing experience, including senior leadership within the Jamaica Constabulary Force, with expertise in police training, leadership development, operational planning and organisational reform.

The appointments followed what the force described as an open and competitive recruitment process aimed at strengthening a modern, accountable and professionally equipped police service.

- Andre Williams

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