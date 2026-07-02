Security guard appeals for relief as school costs top $67,500 before books and uniforms; state minister questions fees

A security guard is appealing for greater consideration for struggling parents after being confronted with more than $67,500 in school-related expenses for one of her children, saying she does not know how she will meet the growing financial demands ahead of the new academic year.

The mother, who asked not to be identified to protect her family’s privacy, told The Gleaner Online that while she was elated after one of her children secured a place at a prominent high school through the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examination, the excitement quickly turned into worry after receiving a fee schedule to the tune of $43,500.

The breakdown includes charges for general maintenance, computer laboratory maintenance, security, curriculum support, internet, insurance and PTA dues, as well as an $8,500 contribution to the school’s development trust fund.

Her financial burden is compounded by the fact that the same child is due to attend summer school this month at a cost of $24,000, while she is also preparing her other child who attends high school, for external examinations.

“I don’t know how I’m going to manage it,” the mother said.

She noted that the combined $67,500 in school and summer school fees is only the beginning of the expenses she expects to incur before September.

“I haven’t even started on the book list yet,” she lamented, explaining that she still has to purchase textbooks, uniforms and other school supplies, in addition to finding money for transportation and lunch.

The issue has also generated discussion on social media, with Member of Parliament and State Minister Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn questioning some of the charges being passed on to parents.

Responding to the fee schedule on X, Cuthbert-Flynn wrote: “This is telling. The children soon start paying electricity bills for the school. What do they do with the $35,000 x 800-1,000 students? I am very curious.”

In a separate response, she also questioned whether some of the listed expenses are already being covered by the Government, writing: “I thought the ministry pays for internet and maintenance etc.”

The comments come days after the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information reminded schools that students must not be denied access to education because of an inability to pay registration or other school-related fees.

In an advisory issued on June 30, the ministry urged school administrators to keep registration costs to a minimum and to facilitate reasonable payment arrangements for families facing financial hardship.

It also stressed that participation in summer school must not be made a condition for registration following PEP placement and encouraged schools to consider payment plans, fee waivers, alumni support and other forms of assistance for parents experiencing financial difficulties.

For the security guard, however, the issue is more immediate than the policy debate.

She said her priority is finding enough money to ensure her children are prepared for school when classes resume.

“Every parent wants the best for their child, but it’s getting harder and harder to afford it,” she said.

- Andre Williams

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