Vernon secures Montego Bay seat at global climate table

WESTERN BUREAU:

Montego Bay Mayor Richard Vernon has become the first Jamaican selected to serve on the Steering Group of the Coastal Cities Coalition (3C), placing the city at the table where global strategies for coastal climate resilience are being shaped.

The invitation, extended by the Global Centre for Climate Mobility following the launch of the Coalition at the Third United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France, places Vernon among a select group of international leaders responsible for setting the Coalition’s strategic direction, mobilising partnerships and advocating for greater support for coastal communities confronting rising seas, erosion and increasingly severe climate events.

For Vernon, the appointment represents far more than personal recognition. He said it gives Montego Bay, and by extension Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, a voice in shaping global responses to some of the most pressing challenges facing coastal communities, including rising sea levels, coastal erosion, flooding and increasingly severe climate events.

“I expect this role to be both a responsibility and an opportunity,” Vernon said.

“My expectation is to ensure that Montego Bay’s voice, and by extension Jamaica’s, is heard in shaping global strategies for coastal resilience.”

He said one of his priorities would be to build partnerships capable of delivering tangible benefits for local communities, including greater access to climate adaptation financing, technical expertise and capacity-building initiatives.

“I anticipate building partnerships that translate into tangible support for our communities–financing for adaptation, knowledge-sharing platforms, and capacity-building that empowers local leadership,” he said.

Vernon believes the appointment elevates Montego Bay onto the global stage as a frontline coastal city while strengthening the Caribbean’s voice in international climate discussions.

“For Montego Bay, it means elevation to the global stage as a frontline coastal city,” he said.

“It positions us as beneficiaries of international support and contributors of local knowledge and innovation.”

He added that the wider Caribbean stands to benefit from stronger representation in a coalition where small island and coastal states can influence global policy, secure resources and highlight the unique vulnerabilities facing the region.

Launched during the Third United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France, the Coastal Cities Coalition brings together coastal cities, regional governments, scientific institutions, civil society organisations and development partners to accelerate adaptation to climate change and sea-level rise. Its mission extends beyond advocacy, helping cities access the scientific knowledge, technical expertise, strategic partnerships and financing needed to strengthen resilience.

Among the issues Vernon intends to champion are coastal erosion, flooding, community resilience, improved access to adaptation financing and ensuring that scientific research is translated into practical tools that local authorities can use in planning and decision-making.

He described becoming the first Jamaican appointed to the steering group as “a humbling and historic moment”.

“It is one of hope, but also deep responsibility, to represent Montego Bay, Jamaica and the wider Caribbean,” Vernon said. “It affirms that our struggles and solutions are recognised globally, and it motivates me to ensure that our leadership contributes meaningfully to the coalition’s mission.”

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com