Farmer charged with murder after bus driver killed with pitchfork in Old Harbour

A St Catherine farmer has been charged with murder after allegedly attacking a bus driver with a pitchfork in Bois Content district in Old Harbour, St Catherine, on Wednesday night.

The accused is 36-year-old Peter Fable of Free Marlie, Bois Content.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Mario Newell, a bus driver of Joe Brown district, Bois Content.

Reports are that about 10 p.m. on July 1, Fable armed himself with a pitchfork and approached Newell, reportedly telling him he had "something" to give him.

He allegedly stabbed Newell multiple times in the chest and face with the pitchfork, inflicting wounds that bled profusely. He then fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police during an operation.

Newell was assisted to the May Pen Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by the Old Harbour police led to Fable's arrest on suspicion of murder. He was formally charged on July 2 following a question-and-answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

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