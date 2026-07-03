NPTAJ urges cap on school fees as principals defend graduation costs

The president of the National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) is accusing some schools of exploiting parents with exorbitant graduation, registration, and summer school fees and is urging the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information to establish guidelines to curb what government-funded institutions can charge.

Stewart Jacobs said many families, already grappling with the rising cost of living, are finding it increasingly difficult to meet back-to-school expenses.

“There is a clear increase in the cost of living. Parents are looking at things that are necessary, and they don’t want to pay for the expensive items. They do want the graduation, but they can’t afford the exorbitant fees,” Jacobs told The Gleaner.

However, Anniona Jones, president of the Jamaica Association of Principals of Secondary Schools (JAPSS), is arguing that the issue is not the absence of rules but inconsistent enforcement of those already in place.

“The Ministry of Education does not do its job well enough at the local level and waits until there is an emergency to give a public response,” Jones said.

“If the mechanisms already in place were being effectively implemented and monitored, half of these issues would not arise. There is already a system in place. Let us make it work consistently across all schools.”

Jones said school boards, parent representatives, and ministry officials all have roles in approving graduation plans and budgets before they are implemented.

“Let the boards review all plans for graduation, the budget and the concept, and let it be agreed on by all stakeholder groups that this is what the school is going to do, and this is the cap that has been established. A technical officer from the ministry is there to guide the discussion. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel.”

She also suggested that parents’ expectations often contribute to the rising cost of graduation exercises.

“We like to pride ourselves that our children go to a certain kind of school with certain kinds of functions and experience, and all of these things cost,” Jones said. “It comes back down to the standards set by the school, how they define quality, and, by extension, bragging rights for parents. When a child has on a gown, cap, and real flowers for corsages, you pay for it. Fair enough.”

CROSSED THE LINE

Jacobs, however, insisted that many schools have crossed the line between recovering legitimate costs and burdening parents.

“Because of the financial crunch you are hearing the noise now. The money that parents spend on graduation can, instead, go to the supermarket,” he said.

Jacobs is also calling for the ministry to establish policy guidelines limiting what schools can charge for registration and other compulsory expenses.

His comments come as the ministry reminded school administrators that participation in school-led summer programmes is not mandatory and must not be made a condition for high school registration.

In a bulletin issued to schools, the ministry said it was aware that many families continued to face financial challenges and urged administrators to keep registration costs to a minimum to ensure that students are not prevented from enrolling.

The ministry also stressed that children should not be denied entry because of a parent’s inability to pay, encouraging schools to offer payment plans, fee waivers where appropriate, and seek assistance from alumni associations and other stakeholders. It further reminded schools that students placed through the Primary Exit Profile or the transfer process should not be made to feel obligated to attend summer school.

Jacobs welcomed the advisory but argued that stronger oversight is still needed, contending that some schools have turned graduation ceremonies and summer programmes into revenue-generating ventures.

“Summer school is not necessary. It does not jump-start the curriculum in first form. Again, it is a money-making thing. It’s not necessary,” Jacobs charged.

He argued that students should still be able to celebrate their achievements and learn without placing families under unnecessary financial pressure.

“Graduation is a privilege offered by the school. Let the child wear the school uniform, do their hair according to school policy, and have the experience. Parents should not put themselves under unnecessary strain.”

He argued that many households are still recovering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricanes Beryl and Melissa.

“Many parents still do not have a roof over their heads. Why would they take up $30,000 to pay for graduation? They have to fix their roofs.”

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com