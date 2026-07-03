Thirty-nine outstanding Jamaicans receive 2026 Governor-General’s Achievement Awards

Another 39 outstanding Jamaicans have been honoured with the prestigious Governor-General’s Achievement Awards (GGAA) by Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen.

The awardees were honoured under the theme ‘The Power of Us: Where Vision Meets Excellence’, during an awards ceremony held at King’s House yesterday.

Among the honourees are Justice of the Peace (JP) and community activist, Kaydia Clair (St Andrew); Ministry of Health and Wellness communications specialist, Karl Brown (St Ann); youth leader, Janiel McEwan (St James); and educator, Tiffany Copes (St Andrew).

In his address, the governor general praised the awardees for recognising a need within their communities and responding with action.

“You saw a gap and bridged it. You saw a young person without direction and became their compass, not because it was easy, but because it was necessary,” he affirmed.

The governor general noted that each awardee began with a vision to make a difference in Jamaica and were supported by persons who believed in them.

He further emphasised that personal and national achievements are never attained in isolation, but are built upon the vital, quiet contributions of supportive families, dedicated volunteers, and generous donors across the country.

“All of us together become the power that we can celebrate. When vision meets the collective will of a people determined to rise, barriers become bridges, obstacles become stepping stones, and the impossible simply becomes the next thing that is to be done. The stories of our recipients bear eloquent witness to this truth,” the governor general declared.

He highlighted the inspiring story of Jamar Grant of Westmoreland, recipient in the 18-24 age category. An outstanding student who graduated from the University of the West Indies with first-class honours, Grant mobilised resources in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa to ensure that displaced students could continue their education.

Acknowledging the families, friends, and colleagues who stood beside the recipients in their pursuit of excellence, the governor general emphasised that true excellence is never a solitary achievement.

“It is the fruit of countless hands working together and working towards something greater than any one of us could build alone,” he affirmed.

The governor general further expressed heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors who have steadfastly supported the GGAA over the years, enabling him to honour those who invest in Jamaica’s future.

‘IT CAPTURES SOMETHING DEEPLY JAMAICAN’

Speaking on behalf of the GGAA sponsors, Group Public Relations Manager at Jamaica Broilers Group Limited, Danah Cameron, emphasised that this year’s award theme aptly highlights the importance of collective effort and collaboration.

“It captures something deeply Jamaican, because excellence in Jamaica is rarely a solo act. It is nurtured by families, teachers, mentors, communities, and countless people who choose to invest in the success of others,” she stated.

Cameron remarked that this year’s awardees are living proof of what is right with Jamaica.

“Across education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, community leadership, and service, your stories reflect courage, discipline, and purpose. Many of you have faced obstacles, yet you have transformed challenge into compassionate contribution. That is excellence with meaning,” she told the awardees.

Cameron emphasised that the sponsors are proud to support an initiative that celebrates not only achievement but also the values that strengthen the nation.

“May the stories we celebrate today strengthen our belief in what is right with Jamaica, and in what becomes possible when we work together,” she added.

Meanwhile, St James award recipient in the over-35 age group, Dr Marcia Johnson Campbell, speaking on behalf of her fellow honourees, noted that they proudly and humbly stand on the shoulders of those who believed in them, encouraged them, and opened doors for them to make a difference.

“To our families, we offer our deepest appreciation. You have made countless sacrifices, often filling the spaces left by our absence while we attended meetings, responded to the needs of the communities, mentored others or volunteered our time. Your love, patience and unwavering support have made our service possible, and this honour belongs to you as well,” she affirmed.

Dr Johnson Campbell noted that while the stories of the recipients – educators, healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, scholars, and community leaders – may differ, they are united by a common thread.

“Adversity has not defined us… it has refined us. Our stories are living reminders that ordinary people committed to an extraordinary purpose can transform lives and strengthen communities,” she maintained.

Dr Johnson Campbell added that the award does not mark the culmination of their journeys but rather serves as a renewed call to serve with greater humility, deeper purpose, and higher excellence.

“We remain committed to using our gifts to uplift others, inspire the next generation and leave our communities better than we found them,” she affirmed.

- JIS News

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