UDC invites Jamaicans to enjoy island with new summer campaign

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) officially launched its Enjoy Your Jamaica campaign last Saturday at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, introducing three summer initiatives aimed at encouraging Jamaicans to explore more of the island by visiting UDC’s attractions.

The campaign features two initiatives at the world famous Dunn’s River Falls and Park and Summer Bonfire Saturdays at Ocho Rios Bay Beach.

At Dunn’s River Falls and Park, the UDC noted that visitors can take advantage of the Squad Goals promotion exclusively for locals, where every sixth admission is complimentary when visiting as a group of six, while the new DRFP Passport Programme rewards repeat visitors with a complimentary sixth visit after collecting five stamps.

At Ocho Rios Bay Beach, Summer Bonfire Saturdays will be held on August 15 and August 29, offering live entertainment, food, music and interactive activities in a relaxed beachfront setting.

Launching the campaign, Norman Brown, chairman of the Urban Development Corporation, said: “Jamaica is home to some of the most remarkable attractions anywhere in the world, and while they are enjoyed by visitors from across the globe, they are just as much for Jamaicans. Through the Enjoy Your Jamaica campaign, we’re inviting people to rediscover these incredible spaces, spend time with family and friends and create lasting memories right here at home. We want more Jamaicans to experience everything our attractions have to offer and to take pride in the destinations that help make our island so special.”

Patrons gathered at Harmony Beach Park for an afternoon of entertainment,

giveaways, interactive activities and a live broadcast, officially launching the campaign and introducing attendees to its summer initiatives.

The Enjoy Your Jamaica campaign is part of UDC’s ongoing efforts to encourage Jamaicans to visit, enjoy and reconnect with the diverse attractions and recreational spaces under its management, showcasing the best of Jamaica.