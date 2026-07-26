Jamaican woman wanted in alleged US$32 million COVID-19 fraud scheme in US captured, extradited

A 41-year-old Jamaican woman who was on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Most Wanted Fraudsters List has been captured in Jamaica and extradited to the United States.

In custody is Elaine Angene Escoe, who the FBI said is linked to a US$32 million fraud involving COVID-19 relief programmes.

According to reports, the FBI, acting on tips and intelligence, along with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team, arrested her in a coordinated international operation.

A US$150,000 reward was offered for her capture.

According to the FBI, Escoe was last seen in Palm Beach County on June 3, 2025, and was scheduled to appear in court two days later but failed to do so.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for her on May 22, 2025.

The FBI alleges that between May 2020 and November 2021, Escoe and another individual submitted more than 90 fraudulent applications for funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Restaurant Revitalization Fund, and Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) programme.

According to officials, the applications allegedly contained false information regarding employee counts, payroll expenses and business revenues.

They said the scheme resulted in the wrongful disbursement of about US$29 million in PPP funds and US$3.8 million in SVOG funds.

They further alleged that after the funds were disbursed, Escoe and others directed payments to each other and to businesses they controlled, withdrew large sums of cash, and used blank, signed cheques to conceal the origin and nature of the proceeds.

According to officials, Escoe faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and transactional money laundering.

Escoe was the last person to be charged in connection with the fraudulent scheme.

The FBI said she also used the aliases 'Annie' and 'Annie Palmer'.

- Lester Hinds

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