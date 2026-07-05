Vehicle reported stolen in Manchester found in bushes in St Catherine, probe launched

The police in St Catherine have launched an investigation following the discovery of a car in bushes in Dover district that was reported stolen in Manchester.

The police report that about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, police personnel assigned to the Guanaboa Vale Police Station were on patrol when they diverted onto an off-road track.

It is further reported that the officers observed an abandoned 2017 Nissan AD Wagon bearing registration plate PL7705.

According to the police, a closer inspection revealed that the centre console had been taken apart.

Initial checks revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Mandeville Police.

Further investigations revealed that the car had been stolen from Chevely district in Mandeville, Manchester, hours before it was recovered.

The scene was processed, and the vehicle was removed for safekeeping.

- Rasbert Turner

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