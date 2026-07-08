CARICOM leaders back CCJ review amid Barnett row

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders have turned to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) for a legal review of the process used to reappoint Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett after pushback from Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The decision comes as regional heads meet in St Lucia for CARICOM’s 51st Heads of Government meeting.

It has forced the bloc to test its own treaty framework in an unprecedented move towards institutional transparency even as Barnett’s status quo remains protected for now.

Yesterday, in a social media post, Persad-Bissessar said she was pleased that CARICOM had accepted and approved her proposals relating to issues surrounding Barnett’s reappointment.

She said during the retreat held on July 6 for regional heads that she “steadfastly maintained Trinidad and Tobago’s objections to the process used in the reappointment of the secretary-general and respectfully submitted that the issues surrounding that process should be referred to the CCJ for an advisory opinion in accordance with Article 212 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas (RTC)”.

The article, Persad-Bissessar, said provides a mechanism where CARICOM may refer to the CCJ questions surrounding the interpretation of Treaty provisions for the Court’s opinion and guidance.

THANKFUL FOR SUPPORT

“I wish to thank my fellow colleague heads for supporting Trinidad and Tobago’s proposals, which were viewed as consistent with CARICOM’s commitment to the highest standards of good governance and institutional improvement; principles which I have always championed as necessary for the future of CARICOM,” the prime minister said.

In a statement yesterday, CARICOM said it would facilitate Trinidad’s request by commencing proceedings to secure the advisory opinion in accordance with Article 212 of the RTC.

“The Community acknowledged that this is the very purpose for which the CCJ was created – to be a treaty interpretation body,” the regional bloc said in the statement.

It said the body further agreed that the status quo with respect to the reappointment of Barnett remained unless and until the Community considers the said advisory opinion from the CCJ.

“The Community agreed that this way forward allows for this matter to be resolved in an amicable manner, without prejudice to the ability of the Community to conduct its affairs,” it said.

In a 22-page July 3 letter to regional heads, the Trinidad and Tobago prime minister rejected the validity of Barnett’s second term. She argued that the February reappointment violated the RTC by excluding key ministers via WhatsApp, bypassing agendas, and lacking the required 12-vote majority.

Persad-Bissessar called for an advisory opinion from the CCJ.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Dr Andrew Holness, echoed procedural concerns regarding the decision’s handling, warning that the growing impasse risks damaging institutional trust and regional solidarity.

Meanwhile, CARICOM sought to reaffirm that the ongoing review of its governance architecture is part of the broader mandate, agreed at the previous conference in St Kitts and Nevis, to strengthen the governance of the Community and enhance its effectiveness.

It said heads of government further underscored that the process does not impugn the integrity of any member state or individual. “Rather it reflects the Community’s collective commitment to continuous institutional improvement with the highest standards of good governance”.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com