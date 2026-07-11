Fans fuel quarter-final fever - England, Argentina supporters in Jamaica brace for Norway, Switzerland tests

The atmosphere in Miami, United States, is electric, according to media reports, as tens of thousands of fans take over South Beach ahead of the World Cup quarter-final clash between England and Norway.

The match is being billed by fans as the ultimate striker showdown between England’s Harry Kane, the lethal operator hoping to finally secure international silverware, and Norway’s Erling Haaland, who is playing like a man possessed, scoring goals at will.

For England, it is the familiar anxiety of trying to “bring football home”.

Emily-Jane (surname withheld) of the British High Commission in Kingston will join her fiancé among the Sweet Caroline-belting fans at Miami Stadium.

“[I am] quietly confident that England can bring the World Cup home,” she told The Gleaner.

After their stout battle to pull off a rare victory over Mexico in Mexico City, confidence in the 2026 squad has increased, and she believes there are players who can get the job done.

“Jordan Pickford, he needs to be a big presence in that goal and Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane need to keep scoring those goals.”

Jonathan Cook, deputy British high commissioner to Jamaica, will be watching on anxiously from his post in Kingston.

“I’ll be watching with friends in the pub. If you can’t go to the match, then a pub is the next best thing. As an England football fan I’ve learnt that hope kills. It’s 60 years since we won so I don’t want to get ahead of myself. Take it one game at a time and, for the moment, just hope Haaland plays poorly,” Cook told The Gleaner.

A Gunners fan, Cook is leaning on a few players from his team.

“As an Arsenal fan, I think [Declan] Rice and [Bukayo] Saka are really important, but so far I can’t look beyond [Jude] Bellingham and [Harry] Kane, they’ve been on fire so far,” Cook said.

Among the cutest images from the World Cup venues across Canada, the US and Mexico have been those featuring young fans who are just as passionate as the adults. Seven-year-old Rufus Khoo, whose father works at the high commission, also weighed in with his thoughts on today’s game.

“Very confident - so confident we’ve already prepared the spare bedroom for the homecoming 2026 World Cup trophy, English spirit and passion,” said Rufus, who listed Bellingham, Rice, Kane and [Marcus] Rashford as his favourites.

In the meantime, Norway is breathing rarified air, reaching this stage for the first time in their history.

The red and white army has been in a loud party mood throughout the tournament, and their Viking row simulations have gone viral on social media. Against England, another European opponent, the noise level is expected to rise to epic proportions.

Later in the day, the quarter-final round’s final game will see defending champions Argentina face Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium in Missouri in what promises to be a classic clash of styles.

The Lionel Messi-led Argentina enters as the heavy favourite, carrying the weight and passion of millions of fans worldwide, including frenzied supporters in Jamaica.

Argentine Javier Ainstein was recently appointed head coach of Jamaica Premier League team Montego Bay United, after completing a stint at Waterhouse Football Club.

He told The Gleaner that, despite some challenges the team is experiencing, Argentina can defeat Switzerland to make the final four.

“First of all, it’s a little relief that Colombia was eliminated. They have a top generation and they beat Argentina in qualifiers (1994 World Cup qualification). Argentina is not the same team of Qatar World Cup because the time never forgives and everybody are four years better. The defence is not performing good, conceding five goals against Jordan, Cabo Verde and Egypt,” said Ainstein.

The Argentine coach is also concerned about injuries being carried by key players, including goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero and Nicolas Tagliafico, but pointed out that the team can rely on the “old” maestro.

“On the front, Julian [Alvarez] came injured and the team is missing a winger like [Angel] Di Maria. Before the World Cup in Argentina, the people had doubts over Messi’s role by his age and playing in MLS (US Major League Soccer), if he can play 60 minutes or for close to the end of the game, but he is carrying the team. It seems like they’re running out of gas, but they have the heart of a champion and that should never be underestimated,” reasoned Ainstein.

Switzerland has arguably over-achieved to reach the quarter-finals, proving that they thrive as underdogs and have the ability to push giants to the absolute limit.

The Norway versus England game will be shown live on TVJ at 4 p.m., while the Argentina versus Switzerland game, which kicks off at 8 p.m., will be shown delayed on TVJ at midnight, with updates on The Gleaner’s website and social media pages.

karen.madden@gleanerjm.com