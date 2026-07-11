Gritty Elders kicking violence out of Seaview Gardens

Residents of Seaview Gardens are being encouraged to take to the field this summer in support of peace and positivity as the Gritty Elders for Youth Foundation hosts its sixth annual One Love Football Competition.

Kicking off today and running until August 31, the two-month tournament will be held under the theme ‘Kick Out Violence, Score with Change’.

Organisers have indicated that the competition is about more than goals and trophies. It is designed as a direct response to youth violence, unemployment, and the lack of structured activities for young people during the summer break.

By bringing together under-14 and adult teams, the foundation hopes to use football as a tool to promote peace, discipline, and positive change across the community.

The event will officially open on July 11 with a ceremony to launch the tournament and its theme. However, this year, there is a new feature that organisers are especially proud of.

On the same day, the foundation will launch the Exclusive Gritty Elders Junior Leaders Academy, through which 24 selected young athletes will take part in a one-day leadership programme aimed at building character and life skills.

The sessions will cover leadership, conflict resolution, teamwork, and personal development, and will be led by a football player, a coach, a referee, and a life skills specialist. The idea, organisers said, is to develop young men on and off the field so they can become positive influences in their homes and the wider Seaview Gardens community.

Following the opening, attention will shift to the matches. For the next two months, both the under-14 and adult leagues will compete, giving youth and community members a structured and safe space to play, build camaraderie, and remain engaged during a period often associated with increased idle time and risk.

The competition will conclude at the end of August with an awards ceremony recognising outstanding teams, players, and participants who demonstrated skill as well as sportsmanship.

The Gritty Elders for Youth Foundation said the expected impact is far-reaching. Beyond entertainment, the foundation wants to see greater community cohesion and pride, stronger conflict resolution among youth, and the development of discipline and leadership skills that extend beyond the final whistle.

The foundation is also hoping the initiative will attract support from stakeholders in Jamaica and the diaspora.

With kickoff set for today in Seaview Gardens, the message from organisers is clear: Through football, mentorship, and community, they are working to kick out violence and score with change.

antoine.lodge@gleanerjm.com