Confession under scrutiny in Pathways trial

The evidentiary phase of the Pathways murder trial is currently on pause as Justice Leighton Pusey considers whether to admit a caution statement containing a reported confession by accused Andre Ruddock.

A voir dire, or trial within a trial, began on Monday in the Home Circuit Court after Ruddock’s lead attorney, Anthony Williams, objected to the caution statement being tendered as evidence.

The hearing, which is being conducted in the absence of the seven-member jury, is expected to continue until tomorrow.

Ruddock is accused of killing his church sister, 39-year-old Taneka Gardner, during an alleged sacrificial ritual at the St James-based Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in October 2021.

The prosecution is seeking to have admitted the statement in which Ruddock allegedly confessed to killing Gardner.

A detective constable previously testified that Ruddock made the alleged admission after being cautioned at the church premises on the date of the tragic occurrences.

According to the detective, Ruddock allegedly told him: “A mi kill Taneka. Mi nah go tell yuh nuh lie, and mi a go tell yuh everything weh happen”.

When asked how he killed Gardner, Ruddock allegedly replied: “Mi cut har neck.”

The detective also testified that Ruddock said he had received instructions to kill Gardner but did not identify who had given him the instructions.

The officer said he had cautioned Ruddock and informed him that he had a right to an attorney and was not obliged to say anything.

He said Ruddock was also told that anything he said could be used as evidence.

According to the witness, Ruddock then made the alleged admission.

The court had also heard that Ruddock admitted to a detective inspector that he had killed Gardner.

The detective constable, in his evidence, said that moments after Ruddock confessed to him, the inspector arrived and was updated.

The inspector asked Ruddock if what he said was true, and he said, “Yes, sir.”

Gardner was found dead at the Pathways church premises on October 17, 2021.

Michael Brown was also found dead at the compound, while Kevon Plummer was fatally shot after he allegedly rushed towards police personnel with a large knife.

The prosecution has alleged that the deaths occurred during a ritual at the church.

A junior minister in training previously testified that the now-deceased church leader, Kevin Smith, had instructed Ruddock to cut Gardner’s throat and Plummer to kill the police.

The trial has also heard evidence from police officers who responded to the scene and recovered several items, including knives, a hammer, a policewoman’s belt and holster, ammunition casings, firearms and electronic devices.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com