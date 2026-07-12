Gabriel Agbo | Wash yourself and be healed

That influential, gallant, favoured, and successful army general who came to Prophet Elisha had everything going for him but was, unfortunately, suffering from leprosy.

There was a “but” in his life.

Many people you see today who appear successful have hidden illnesses and problems known only to God, their doctors, and, perhaps, their close family members. Yes, they dress well, drive nice cars, live in mansions, and hold enviable positions, but something - whether sickness, personal problems, or destructive habits - is eating away at them from within. I have ministered to many such people.

They are just like the great Syrian army officer described in Scripture:

“Now Naaman, the commander of the army of the king of Aram, was a great man in his master’s sight and highly regarded, because through him the Lord had given victory to Aram. He was a mighty warrior, but he was a leper” (2 Kings 5:1).

By virtue of his position as an army commander, he was influential and powerful. He had led his country to many victorious battles. He was also greatly loved by his commander-in-chief, the king of Syria, and by his people. Yet this leprosy was a burden, a stain, and a source of constant pain in his life.

Sickness can indeed rob you of your joy and diminish your achievements.

What is that “but” in your life that has refused to go away? It will be rolled away today in the name of Jesus!

Leprosy is not just another illness. It isolates and destroys. It consumes its victims gradually and relentlessly. It is a serious, chronic, and contagious disease that affects the nerves of the extremities, the skin, the lining of the nose, and the upper respiratory tract. It causes light-coloured or reddish skin patches with reduced sensation, numbness, and weakness in the hands and feet. If left untreated, it can also lead to disability.

What makes it even more dangerous is its long incubation period, averaging between five and seven years. It is one of the most complex and chronic bacterial diseases known to humanity. Before it becomes visible, it may already have caused considerable internal damage.

Lepers are often stigmatised and isolated from society. This is why leper colonies exist in many places. Most people do not want to live with or associate with those who have leprosy.

In biblical times, the situation was even worse. Lepers had to wear bells and announce that they were unclean as they walked, warning others to avoid contact with them. They were also forced to live outside the camp or city, often in leper colonies, until they were healed or died.

This army general was fortunate to retain his position and favour because he was not living in Israel, where leprosy was practically a death sentence.

Is your current situation like leprosy? Is it gradually, steadily, and painfully consuming you? You may be suffering in silence. It may not be a physical illness, but something is secretly, deeply, and progressively draining your life, and it seems impossible to solve.

Like many lepers, you may have resigned yourself to the worst or simply learned to live with the damage already done. But listen carefully: something miraculous can happen to you today.

Naaman remained in that condition until he encountered the man of God, Prophet Elisha, and his story changed immediately. It was a simple servant girl who connected this great general to the divine source that ultimately brought him healing.

Often, our salvation comes from where and when we least expect it. These few words you are reading now may be introducing you to something that will permanently change your life.

Elisha instructed Naaman to dip himself seven times in the muddy Jordan River to receive his healing.

Just like that?

After some hesitation and argument, the general finally laid aside his pride, position, rank, knowledge, history, and traditions, and obeyed.

What was the result?

Immediately, his body was restored, becoming like that of a little child – healed and renewed. The leprosy disappeared completely. Years of shame, pain, struggle, and tears vanished. Yours, too, will go away today in the mighty name of Jesus!

Have You Already Written Your Will?

King Hezekiah faced an even worse situation. He was terminally ill, and God Himself told him to put his affairs in order because he was about to die.

My God!

But Hezekiah refused to accept that verdict.

Yes, you can refuse to die. You can refuse to fail. You can refuse to allow sickness and disease to permanently inhabit your body. You can refuse to let that negative situation continue in your family.

I always reject anything that does not align with my destiny and God’s promises for my life.

Hezekiah ignored the message, turned his face to the wall, and, through prayer, compelled God to change that decision.

Amazing!

Can people really influence God’s decisions?

There is no limit to what those who have faith can accomplish. All things are possible to those who believe. Yes, I said all things — and all things truly means all things, including your present condition.

The decision was reversed. More years were added to Hezekiah’s life, and he was blessed with a son who would eventually sit on his throne. Remember, he had no heir when he was told to prepare for death.

You can receive all that God has promised if you know what to do.

Perhaps you have given up or are about to.

Please don’t.

There is still a solution.

Jesus will heal you today.

Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of the books / audiobooks: Power of Midnight Prayer and Receive Your Healing and many others. Send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and gabrielagbo@yahoo.com