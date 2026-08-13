Met Service monitoring two tropical waves, rainfall expected by Monday

The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica is closely monitoring two tropical waves moving across the Atlantic Ocean and approaching the Caribbean.

Principal Director of the Meteorological Service Branch in the Ministry of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Evan Thompson, provided the media update on Thursday.

He noted that one of the systems is showing some potential for development into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

“What is expected is that it will… strengthen for a short period. But as it enters the Caribbean region on the weekend, we are expecting that some weakening will take place,” Thompson said.

He further informed that the system is expected to pass in the vicinity of Jamaica by Monday, August 17, bringing much needed rainfall to sections of the island.

The principal director advised, however, that it is not expected to develop into a tropical storm or hurricane as it passes near Jamaica.

“We’re just likely to experience a tropical wave… a strong tropical wave probably… moving across our region and bringing some well-needed rainfall,” Thompson emphasised.

The public is being encouraged to follow updates from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica and other official sources for the latest information on the approaching weather systems.

The Atlantic Basin is becoming increasingly active as the peak of the 2026 hurricane season approaches.

- JIS

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