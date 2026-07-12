Yellow, tears and songs as family honours Donna-Lee Donaldson

Dressed in yellow and white, family and friends gathered inside the Trinity Moravian Church in Richmond Park, St Andrew, on Saturday to celebrate the life of Donna-Lee Sophia Donaldson. A smiling photograph stood at the altar in place of the body of the vibrant young woman, whose infectious laughter, warmth and wit once filled every room she entered.

Nearly four years after her disappearance, and with her body never recovered, loved ones remain trapped between grief and the painful reality that they have never been able to lay Donaldson to rest.

The memorial service came just hours after what would have been her birthday, making the gathering an even more poignant celebration of a life remembered but not properly given a farewell.

That reality weighed heavily on the service as tears flowed during songs, tributes and prayers, with grieving relatives openly wailing as they remembered the life she lived.

For her niece, Keshauna Roache, Donaldson was far more than family.

“She was more than an aunt to me; she was my friend, my source of comfort, strength and joy,” Roache said. “She knew how to listen, how to make us laugh, and how to stand beside us during the most difficult moments.”

She said what made Donna-Lee exceptional was the way she made people feel.

Always offering kindness

“She gave of herself freely, always offering kindness and understanding. We will miss her smile, her laugh and her presence,” Roache said.

Close friend Ruth-Ann Robinson remembered Donaldson as someone who transformed ordinary moments into lifelong memories.

“She was the kind of person who could turn any normal, ordinary day into an adventure,” Robinson said. “She had an incredible ability to make everyone in the room laugh. She would always listen, and she would never make you feel judged. She was the first to encourage and push you.”

The congregation fell silent as church member George Dixon, who said yesterday marked the 106th funeral at which he had played, offered a moving harmonica tribute.

Andre Roberts, a teacher at Kingston Technical High School where Donaldson served as head girl a few years before, recalled the shock that gripped the institution when news of her disappearance emerged.

“She was always involved, very straightforward but respectful. Myself and the other teachers cried upon hearing the news. We really miss her, and she would have had a bright future,” he said, recalling her vibrant activism during her time as student leader at the institution.

One of the most emotional moments came when Donaldson’s mother, Sophia Lugg, rose to sing. Recalling years spent attending funerals together, Lugg said her daughter was always her backup singer.

“In my younger days, I would normally go to funerals and be the top singer, and then Donna would normally come along with me and she would be my backup singer,” she said, sparking a brief chuckle from mourners.

“While sitting there, even though I am grieving and I will never stop, and even though I can’t draw the notes like I used to, I could hear Donna saying, ‘You sing for everybody but you sit down crying for me!’”

Holding back tears, Lugg said she was able to stand only “because of the grace of God” before beginning a rendition of Heaven Sounding Sweeter All the Time. Her voice cracked repeatedly as emotion overwhelmed her, with relatives comforting her as she continued.

Donaldson’s brother, Alexander Campbell, also broke down while reflecting on his relationship with her, and was consoled by grieving family members.

Lingering pain

The lingering pain of never recovering her body was underscored by her sister, Sasha, who told mourners that the family continues to grapple with the absence of a final resting place. She also shared a touching reminder of Donaldson’s final known request before she vanished – that her relatives should feed her beloved dog, China.

Sasha said the family has honoured that request, telling The Sunday Gleaner that China is being well cared for but still misses its owner.

A eulogy delivered by an aunt portrayed a woman devoted to her family, passionate about life, and an inspiration to those around her.

The service ended with one final act of grace from Donaldson’s grandmother, Beverly Robinson, who said the pain of losing her granddaughter remains almost unbearable, despite having forgiven the man convicted of her murder.

“When I come here and look at her picture, it kills me because I know that I am not going to see her again,” Robinson said. “Most of the time, I don’t even remember that she died; it is like I pushed it away. But I’ve forgiven Noel from the day he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

“God forgave those who crucified Him, so I can forgive Noel,” she said.

Donaldson, an entrepreneur, was reported missing on July 13, 2022. Her then-boyfriend, Constable Noel Maitland, was convicted of her murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. Prosecutors argued that she was killed inside Maitland’s apartment before her body was disposed of.

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com