TCI Bar Council sits with Jamaican legal bodies for talks on bolstering partnerships

The Turks and Caicos Islands Bar Council is exploring opportunities for greater collaboration with Jamaica’s legal fraternity as part of efforts to strengthen regional partnerships and advance the legal profession across the Caribbean.

President of the Turks and Caicos Islands Bar Council Mark Fulford highlighted the importance of closer cooperation between Caribbean legal communities during a courtesy call on the leadership of the Jamaican Bar Association (JBA) and the Advocates Association of Jamaica (AAJ) during a visit to Jamaica.

Fulford said Jamaica’s legal profession has long made an important contribution to Caribbean jurisprudence, advocacy, and legal education.

“Jamaica and the Turks and Caicos Islands share deep historical, professional, and personal ties, and there is real value in strengthening cooperation between our legal communities,” Fulford said.

“As president of the TCI Bar Council, I believe Caribbean Bar associations must continue to build relationships, share experiences, and support one another in strengthening the rule of law, professional standards, and opportunities for young lawyers,” he added.

Fulford said Caribbean legal associations face many shared challenges and must continue working together to uphold professional standards and expand opportunities for emerging lawyers.

During the courtesy call last week at the AC Hotel in St Andrew, Fulford met with JBA President Tenneshia Watkins, Vice President Malike Kellier, and AAJ President Tamika Harris.

The discussions focused on strengthening professional ties between Jamaica and the Turks and Caicos Islands, with attention given to Bar governance, continuing legal education, junior lawyer development, advocacy training, ethics, access to justice, and the responsible use of technology and artificial intelligence in legal practice.

Watkins said while the JBA differs from many of its Caribbean counterparts, particularly as disciplinary matters in Jamaica fall under the jurisdiction of the General Legal Council, the difference does not limit the association’s commitment to regional collaboration.

Nonetheless, she said, “We remain ready to share our experience, support our colleagues, and work together to advance Continuing Legal Professional Development and strengthen the legal profession across the Caribbean.”

Harris, for her part, agreed that stronger regional partnerships are essential to the continued growth of the profession and reaffirmed the AAJ’s commitment to regional cooperation.

“The Caribbean is strongest when we work together. Meaningful partnerships allow us to learn from each other, share best practices, and grow together for the benefit of our profession and the people we serve,” Harris said.

The meeting also explored possible future initiatives, including joint continuing professional development sessions, advocacy training, junior Bar engagement, and professional exchanges between Jamaica and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Fulford expressed appreciation for the reception extended by Jamaica’s legal community and said he looked forward to continued dialogue and practical cooperation between the two jurisdictions.