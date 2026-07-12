Anatomy of a dream - Sign of hope as Orange district’s Roshann Watson set to pursue MBBS in September

As a child growing up in Sign, Orange district, St James, Roshann Watson did not have the luxury of financial stability, but she had an insatiable curiosity about the human body.

Today, that curiosity has blossomed into extraordinary academic success at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, where she graduated with a 4.02 GPA and is set to begin pursuing a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree in September.

“When I was younger, I was interested [in] how the human body functions. I didn’t know about the anatomy, the physiology, but I was just drawn to like the science books,” said Watson.

“When my older sister was in grade four and I was in grade one, I would normally take up her science books and read through them and I really enjoyed it,” she added.

The former student of Montego Bay High School for Girls recently graduated with a degree in Basic Medical Science, majoring in anatomy.

For as long as she can remember, Watson dreamed of becoming a doctor.

However, her first attempt to enter the MBBS programme after upper sixth was unsuccessful. Instead, she pursued a Bachelor of Basic Medical Science degree with a major in anatomy.

“While doing the degree, I would say working with cadavers has been really fun. Like, it’s just fun to explore the human body. They also did a course called embalming, which we embalmed an actual cadaver, and that was fun as well,” said Watson.

The young scholar never allowed the setback to become the end of her story. She reapplied and was later accepted into the MBBS programme.

“In high school, I would have studied the science subjects, then applied to medicine. I didn’t get through to MBBS at first, so Bachelors of Basic med was like my second option. I worked really hard, and now I’m in medicine,” said Watson.

Motivated by her background and aspirations for her family and community, Watson remains committed to her academic goals.

“I have a single mother and I credit her and Minister Edmund Bartlett for their motivation and support. They are the ones that push me daily [to] help me to be where I am at now,” said Watson.

“My father is barely involved. He will call me now and then, but he is not actively present,” she added.

At Friday’s 30th staging of the East Central St James Education Awards, Bartlett said Watson ranks among the top one per cent of medical students globally.

According to Bartlett, Watson’s success serves as a model for her community, demonstrating that great things can emerge from humble beginnings.

“Roshann is a true inspiration, as she is the real definition of my stewardship in public life. Our programme carried her throughout her primary school, high school, and now university.

“She is breaking the generational pattern and is showing her community that great things can come from humble places,” Bartlett told The Gleaner.

SUCCESS IS POSSIBLE

Asked about the personal significance of her achievement, Watson said it proves that, regardless of one’s background, success is possible.

“This achievement has shown me that there is hope for me to become a doctor because, you know, I struggled financially. It proves that I can still achieve success and chase after my dreams,” said Watson.

For Watson’s mother, Opal Turner, her daughter’s achievements are the reward for years of sacrifice, encouragement, and unwavering belief.

Describing Watson as humble and determined, Turner said she always reminded her children that their financial circumstances should never define their future.

“I feel so good knowing that I ‘fight’ with them (children), and I always tell her – just to be poor is not a crime. Just hold up your head, keep focus, and keep striving for excellence,” said Turner, expressing immense pride in her daughter’s achievements.

While she is currently honing her skills as an intern at Cornwall Regional Hospital, Watson’s aspirations extend far beyond the hospital wards.

The doctor-in-training dreams of becoming a general surgeon, but her greatest ambition is rooted in giving back to the community that helped shape her.

“My goal is to build a fertility clinic in Montego Bay. Young ladies can have a facility if they are having problems trying to conceive, they can visit it. So that’s my personal dream after I become a doctor,” she said with quiet determination.

ashley.anguin@gleanerjm.com