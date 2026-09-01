HIV testing surges amid social media discussion

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Jamaica is reporting a sharp increase in demand for HIV testing following recent social media discussions about the number of people living with the virus in Jamaica.

The organisation said 79 people visited its Kingston Medical Centre in a single day to be tested, reflecting heightened public interest in knowing their HIV status.

AHF Jamaica welcomed the increased demand but cautioned that testing should be accompanied by measures to reduce the risk of HIV transmission and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

“We are encouraged to see so many people taking the important step of getting tested. However, knowing your status should be accompanied by taking steps to protect yourself and your partners. Condoms, when used consistently and correctly, remain a highly effective method of preventing HIV and other sexually transmitted infections,” said Dr Kevin Harvey, deputy bureau chief for Latin America and the Caribbean at AHF.

Recent social media discussions have cited approximately 30,000 people living with HIV in Jamaica. AHF Jamaica said the Ministry of Health and Wellness recently reported that approximately 28,000 people are living with HIV, with national HIV prevalence estimated at about 1.1 per cent.

The organisation urged Jamaicans not to allow statistics circulating online to fuel fear or stigma against people living with HIV.

Instead, it said, the renewed attention should encourage people to become better informed, get tested, and make safer sexual-health choices.

Routine testing

AHF Jamaica also encouraged sexually active people to make HIV testing part of routine sexual healthcare rather than waiting for heightened public concern, a perceived exposure or social media discussions.

“We want people to come in and get tested, and our doors are open. But we also want this renewed attention on HIV to translate into prevention. Testing tells you your status at a particular point in time. Prevention helps reduce your risk going forward,” Harvey said.

The organisation promotes a combination approach to HIV prevention, including regular testing, consistent and correct condom use, accurate sexual-health information, and access to HIV and STI prevention, treatment, and care services.

AHF Jamaica also stressed that an HIV diagnosis is not a death sentence. With early diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and continued care, people living with HIV can live long and healthy lives.

The organisation noted that effective HIV treatment can reduce the amount of HIV in the blood to an undetectable level, preventing sexual transmission.

AHF Jamaica said it would continue to provide HIV testing, prevention education, and linkage to treatment and care while working to reduce HIV-related stigma.

“Know your status. Protect yourself. Protect your partner. Prevention starts with you,” the organisation said.