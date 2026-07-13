Major redevelopment planned For Dunn’s River Falls and Park

Visitors to Dunn’s River Falls and Park in Ocho Rios, St Ann, can look forward to a significantly enhanced experience under a major redevelopment project being advanced by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC).

Speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, UDC Chairman, Norman Brown, said the redevelopment will transform the world-renowned attraction into a full-day destination, offering visitors a broader range of engagements beyond the iconic waterfall climb.

“You will have other activities… whether it’s zip line, lazy river [or] fine dining. We will create a small amphitheatre where you can also have events, and we are looking at even going as far as to put cabins further up in the hills,” he stated.

The chairman noted that the expansive property presents significant opportunities for growth and development, enabling the attraction to broaden its offerings, strengthen Jamaica’s tourism product and maximise its economic potential.

“The Dunn’s River property is quite large. Folks only come and climb the falls, and don’t realise how deep it goes up into the hills. But we think that there’s tremendous economic value there for Jamaica, as well as the experience,” Brown explained.

He added that the redevelopment is intended to strengthen the attraction’s resilience to severe weather events while creating greater economic opportunities for both the UDC and surrounding communities.

“We want to… attract more visitors there, so people can have more businesses, more restaurants, more craft sales, and more ground transportation opportunities,” the chairman said.

Brown advised that the redevelopment will be guided by a master plan prepared by internationally renowned architects.

He noted that a Request for Proposals (RFP) has already been issued for the construction phase, with the corporation now moving through the necessary approval processes before work can commence.

- JIS

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