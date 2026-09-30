Fees waived for schoolgirl still hospitalised after boulder tragedy

All medical fees have been waived for Kendra Rose, a primary school student who remains in a coma at the University Hospital of the West Indies after being struck by a boulder while making her way to school earlier this month.

St Elizabeth North Western Member of Parliament Andrew Morris made the disclosure during his contribution in the State of the Constituency Debate in Parliament on Tuesday.

Kendra was one of three children, ages nine and 10, who were injured while heading to school along an abandoned railway track near the Merrywood to Breadnut Walk stretch in St Elizabeth on September 11. While making their way they struck by a boulder and seriously injured.

Farmers working in the area rushed to the children’s assistance, taking them through rough terrain to the main road to secure vehicular transport to hospital.

One child was released from hospital shortly after the tragedy, while the other was discharged after spending some time in hospital.

In the aftermath, residents expressed anger that sections of the Merrywood to Breadnut Walk main road have been closed and left impassable for years, leaving students with no choice but to use the abandoned track.

Morris said the decision to waive medical fees was made following consultations with Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton and Education Minister Dr Dana Morris Dixon.

“I visited the hospital and visited with them at home and provided support. I have engaged in a constructive dialogue with [Agriculture] Minister [Floyd] Green regarding the rehabilitation of the road from Merrywood to Breadnut Walk under the Farm Road Programme to ensure this tragedy is never repeated. We also face dangerous roadway breakaways that threaten to cut off communities,” Morris told the House.

karen.madden@gleanerjm.com