Portmore man gets over 14 years in prison for choking, setting girlfriend on fire

A Portmore, St Catherine man who choked his girlfriend until she became unconscious and then set her on fire has been sentenced to serve more than 14 years in prison.

Lavar Braham, a 28-year-old labourer of Gregory Park in the municipality, was sentenced on Friday in the St Catherine Circuit Court by Justice Yvonne Brown.

Braham was sentenced to 14 years and seven months for assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent and three years, two months and 28 days for choking with intent.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

The court heard that in September 2022, the woman and the man were involved in an intimate relationship that had deteriorated.

Braham attacked the woman, beat her and choked her until she became unconscious.

He then poured alcohol on her body and set her ablaze.

The attack resulted in the complainant being hospitalised.

An investigation was launched by detectives in Portmore, leading to Braham's arrest.

He was subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session with investigators.

- Rasbert Turner

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